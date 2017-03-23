News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 23, 2017, 1:59 pm

Burglary suspects at large after high-speed chase

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Two suspects are still at large after a home burglary in Mountain View this morning led to a high-speed chase that ended in San Jose, according to police.

A resident in the 1000 block of Marilyn Drive called police around 11:30 a.m. after hearing two suspects, both men, enter the garage of the home through an unlocked side door. When the resident went into the garage, the two men were startled and fled, according to police.

The two men fled the area in a dark gray Toyota Highlander with paper license plates. A nearby officer spotted the vehicle and pursued the suspects onto eastbound Highway 237.

Three officers drove after the suspects east on Highway 237, and later onto Highway 101 in San Jose and northbound Interstate 280. Officers said the pursuit reached "unsafe" speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The suspects exited Interstate 280 onto Bird Avenue in San Jose and onto surface streets before officers called off the chase to avoid endangering the public, Nelson said. Police notified the San Jose Police Department and the California Highway patrol about the missing suspects.

Both men are described as Hispanic, in their late teens or early 20s, with black hair. One was wearing a dark sweatshirt and the other was wearing a red sweatshirt.

Anyone who may have surveillance footage of the two men are asked to contact the Mountain View Police Department at 650-903-6344. Police are also warning residents to keep doors locked and windows closed, even if someone is home, to safeguard against burglaries.

Posted by Really officers?
a resident of Gemello
7 hours ago

Why would the police call of the chase? That pretty much just let them go...smart!

Posted by Obvious
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

They state the reason right in the article, in the same sentence even. "...officers called off the chase to avoid endangering the public." Smart!

Posted by The worth of it all
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

They called off the chase to protect the public and it was 100% the right thing to do. 4 vehicles driving 100+ MPH is an innocent death waiting to happen. I don't know too many people who would be cool with loosing their loved one just to catch 2 petty burglars.

Posted by @Obvious
a resident of North Whisman
5 hours ago

They SAY stuff all the time, but they really GAVE UP on it.

Posted by @NotSoObvious
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

&gt; They SAY stuff all the time, but they really GAVE UP on it.

Another guy with no idea posts a dumb theory... excellent.

