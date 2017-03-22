Family feuds and filial piety

Two elderly sisters, separated by an ocean as well as years of hostility and pain, and the two daughters who are determined to reunite them before it's too late, are at the heart of "Calligraphy," Velina Hasu Houston's multicultural family drama, now given its regional premiere by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley at Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre.

Inspired in part by the playwright's own family, "Calligraphy" tells the tale of Noriko Jameson. Shunned by her Japanese kin after marrying and moving to the United States with an African-American G.I. (as was Houston's mother), Noriko has lived for years in Kansas and has a close relationship with her biracial daughter, Hiromi, who is devoted to keeping up the Japanese traditions and cultural ties her mother was forced to leave behind. After her husband's death, Noriko moves nearer to her daughter's family, in California, where it soon becomes apparent that her increasing confusion and agitation is not simply a widow's grief but the onset of Alzheimer's Disease. On the other side of the Pacific, back in Japan, Noriko's domineering older sister, Natsuko, lords over her own daughter, the free-spirited Sayuri, demanding daughterly devotion and adherence to custom. While her American cousin strives to maintain her half-Japanese heritage, Sayuri gloms on to all things Western, even opting for a blonde wig. Despite their differences, their mothers' feud and the distance between them, Hiromi and Sayuri have a tight bond, in regular contact via video chat. They hatch a scheme to get the estranged siblings, both of whom are suffering from poor health, back together to mend fences in their twilight years. But the decades of animosity will not be swept aside so easily, as Natsuko continues to stew over her kinder, gentler younger sister's choices, as well as her own lifelong jealousy, and her relationship with her daughter seems to be on the verge of collapse as well. Noriko's dementia and growing dependence on Hiromi strain their relationship, too.

TheatreWorks' production (directed by Leslie Martinson) boasts a cast with an impressive pedigree, including Emily Kuroda as Noriko, a role she previously inhabited in the show's original Los Angeles production. Kuroda may be best known to audiences for another work exploring mother-daughter relationships: the television show "Gilmore Girls," in which she played strict Mrs. Kim. In "Calligraphy," Kuroda exhibits the multiple sides of Noriko: the proud, strong matriarch; the shy, flirtatious young girl (seen in flashbacks/memories); and the frightened woman dealing with illness and the ravages of time.

The character of Natsuko is an interesting one. Most of the time she's manipulative, bigoted, unpleasant and downright cruel to her family members. Yet Houston's script gives her many humorous lines, and Jeanne Sakata's performance lights up the stage, showing the hurt and vulnerability behind her bitterness, and the sparks of joy she gets from activities done in secret, such as ballroom dancing, which she keeps hidden from her daughter out of a misguided sense of propriety. One gets the sense that, had she allowed herself to move past her resentment, she could have led a much different, happier life. Portraying the younger generation, Elizabeth Pan as Sayuri and Mia Tagano as Hiromi don't have quite as much to work with, character-wise, as their elders. Tagano's Hiromi is calm, almost saintly, as the dutiful daughter and cousin. She's a steadying presence for the production (and a stand in for the playwright, who, like Houston, has a British husband, although he's only mentioned, never seen). Pan's Sayuri can come off as an airhead, a 40-year-old wannabe teenager, but then again, given the overbearing monster of a mother she feels duty-bound to serve, her small rebellions make sense, and she draws audience sympathy. The contrast between the cousins -- the American who clings to her Japanese identity and the Japanese woman who longs to escape it -- is compelling. Rounding out the cast is William Thomas Hodgson, who appears as Noriko's late husband Eamon, the man who stole her heart and took her away from her family and motherland. He appears to Noriko in sweet memories and delusions as her dementia causes her to lose touch with reality.

Clean and streamlined set design by Erik Flatmo utilizes projections to move between the U.S. and Japan, past and present -- whether in Noriko's fragile mindset or the real world. Gorgeous animated images of a persimmon orchard (a cherished childhood location for the sisters) are an especially striking element.

The play's title is "Calligraphy" in part as a nod to Noriko's dedication to the difficult craft and Hiromi's attempts to carry on the art form and tell her mother's story, and in part as a metaphor for the "bold strokes" of living, which fade as people age. "Calligraphy's" strokes are a bit too heavy-handed at times, especially toward the beginning of the play, when exposition about the rules of Japanese filial piety and the differences between American and Japanese parenting run rampant. The repetition of stereotypes quickly feels over-the-top. However, the story's roots in Houston's own very personal experience growing up with an African-American father and a Japanese mother who eventually struggled with dementia -- along with the overall high quality TheatreWorks brings to its productions -- give it the necessary sense of authenticity and heart.

What: "Calligraphy"

Where: Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto

When: Through April 2, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Cost: $35-$79

Info: Go to TheatreWorks.