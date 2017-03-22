News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 22, 2017, 1:55 pm

Bystanders stop phone theft suspect

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A transient woman who allegedly robbed a woman of her phone last week was arrested after bystanders chased down the suspect and detained her until police arrived.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Amanda Newman, forcefully grabbed an iPhone from a woman's hand while she was sitting at the bus stop on San Antonio Road near El Camino Real on Saturday, March 18, at around 9:30 a.m. Newman then tried to run away with the phone, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

At least one bystander ran after Newman and stopped her from getting away, and was able to force her to sit on the ground while officers were en-route, Nelson said. Newman was arrested on robbery charges and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail with a bail set at $50,000.

The phone was returned to the victim, who was not harmed during the incident, Nelson said.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by AC
a resident of another community
6 hours ago
AC is a registered user.

*applauds my fellow citizens*

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

Do You Have Sex Only on Vacation?
By Chandrama Anderson | 3 comments | 3,298 views

St Paddy’s Soup
By Laura Stec | 3 comments | 2,239 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here