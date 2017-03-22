Bystanders stop phone theft suspect

A transient woman who allegedly robbed a woman of her phone last week was arrested after bystanders chased down the suspect and detained her until police arrived.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Amanda Newman, forcefully grabbed an iPhone from a woman's hand while she was sitting at the bus stop on San Antonio Road near El Camino Real on Saturday, March 18, at around 9:30 a.m. Newman then tried to run away with the phone, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

At least one bystander ran after Newman and stopped her from getting away, and was able to force her to sit on the ground while officers were en-route, Nelson said. Newman was arrested on robbery charges and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail with a bail set at $50,000.

The phone was returned to the victim, who was not harmed during the incident, Nelson said.