Uploaded: Wed, Mar 22, 2017, 10:45 am

Brief break in rain Wednesday

More rain expected with storm on Friday

More soggy, windy weather is expected to roll into the Bay Area after a brief sunny respite on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The region is still drying out after a storm rolled off the Pacific Ocean Monday and tapered off during Tuesday's morning hours.

The precipitation totals ran from one-quarter inch in the least affected areas to more than 3 inches in the mountains around Santa Cruz and in Monterey County, weather service officials said.

Isolated showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

On Friday, another storm front is forecast to hit the region again, leaving up to 1.5 inches of rain in most places and as much as two-thirds of an inch to the South Bay.

High temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s in most places with lows expected in the 40s, according to weather service officials.

— Bay City News Service

