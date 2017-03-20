News

Larry's AutoWorks closes down for good

45-year business closed with plans to sell the property

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Popular car repair shop Larry's AutoWorks closed down Friday and there are no plans for it to reopen. Owner Larry Moore told the Voice on Monday that he and his wife had decided to retire after lining up the sale of their shop at 2526 Leghorn St.

The closure of a business that's been a Mountain View institution for 45 years came as a surprise on Friday, March 17, when Moore and his business partner and wife Laurie created a voicemail message and Facebook post pointing customers to other shops for auto work.

Speaking to the Voice on Monday, Larry Moore said they decided to get the closure over with quickly rather than having a prolonged, painful shutdown. Moore, who is 72, said he was already looking to retire. Last week, the shop finished its last round of repair jobs and vendor payments, and then they decided to close down for good, he said.

"We could have gone on and on, but why do that? This seemed like the easiest way to do it," Moore said. "It seemed like the right time."

It might go without saying that the 1-acre auto shop is a lucrative piece of land, located just a short walk from Google's North Bayshore campus. Moore said he could not disclose who is buying the property or what the new owner planned to do with it.

Moore has been upfront that his auto shop and other small tradesmen have been struggling amid the tech-fueled economic surge that has played out in Mountain View over recent years. In a 2014 article in the Silicon Valley Business Journal, Moore said his business was doing about $2 million in business annually, yet he was still struggling to retain car mechanics and increase his bottom line.

Over its long history, Larry's AutoWorks maintained a popularity that would be the envy of many entrepreneurs. For 16 years straight, Voice readers voted the auto shop the "Best of Mountain View," and its social-media pages offer ample testimony to its loyal following.

The closure was truly bittersweet, Moore said.

"It's hard to think about not having Larry's AutoWorks. It's part of who I am," Moore said.

Comments

Posted by Martin Omander
a resident of Rex Manor
4 hours ago

Larry's AutoWorks will be missed! We just got our car back from them on Friday, the very day they closed. My wife told me that Larry is recommending the Car Doctor up the street. Hopefully they are as good as Larry's.

Posted by Gladys
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

Sorry to hear about Larry's Autoworks, They've been around for a long time I remember working for Par performance back in the late 80's it's sad to see them go. Good Luck and enjoy life.

Posted by Tom Miller
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Sorry to hear Larry's is closing. We took our cars their for years - they were great! Wishing them a happy retirement and all the best to the employees too!

Posted by Who
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

I'm guessing the new owner's name begins with a G and ends with an oogle. When I read he could not disclose who was buying it, that made me suspect it. Ya never know, but it sounds like it.

Posted by Ray Morneau
a resident of Shoreline West
4 hours ago

Best wishes to Laurie and Larry!!!
Larry's Bug Shop was already legendary when I moved to Mountain View and began taking our VWs to you in the early 1970s ... remaining an icon ever since ... and a great business leader ...
You've earned your retirement!!
Thank you for your service to our MV Community!!!

Posted by SukwinderDixit
a resident of Rex Manor
3 hours ago
SukwinderDixit is a registered user.

Loved this place. Never been there, but I did love it

Posted by CourtneyB
a resident of North Whisman
3 hours ago

Larry's crew has been like family, and they have given me a level of courtesy and care that can't be replicated. I wish Larry and Laurie all the best in the next phase of their lives, but I'm grieving the loss of that wonderful, extraordinary personal connection that made their superlative work just that much more special. (Also my Nissan Murano has been crying all weekend.) It's a poignant reminder that the only constant is change. Thanks to the entire Larry's team for 11 wonderful years!

Posted by Alicia Crank
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

Larry is a class act! I greatly appreciated his friendship and for making himself available for Leadership Mountain View. Enjoy your much deserved retirement.

Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

Owning your own property (whether it be a home or a business) is the key to having control over your destiny. Good luck to Larry and hopefully his employees will find employment.

