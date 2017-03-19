News

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 19, 2017, 11:16 pm

Three storms to bring rain, cool temperatures this week

Bay Area to see stormy weather through weekend

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Three storm systems moving over the Bay Area will bring rain and cooler temperatures this week to much of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm system currently moving over California is expected to pass the Bay Area today. Although the system has "very low" strength, it will bring slightly cooler than normal temperatures, weather officials said.

On Monday and Tuesday, another storm system will bring light to occasionally moderate precipitation to the region. While rain is possible throughout the area, precipitation will be the heaviest in the North Bay.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon, as well as Wednesday afternoon. Local gusty winds and small hail are also possible, weather officials said.

A third storm system of moderate to high strength will arrive Thursday, bringing moderate to heavy precipitation. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and into Saturday, bringing gusty winds and small hail, according to the National Weather Service.

