This week's A&E highlights

'Beauty and the Beast'

The classic "tale as old as time" of "Beauty and the Beast" (as interpreted by Disney) has been chosen to be the first musical performed in Palo Alto High School's new performing-arts center (50 Embarcadero Road). The production, which runs Thursdays-Sundays, March 17-26, involves more than 100 Paly students as actors, singers, musicians and technicians. Starring seniors Alia Cuadros-Contreras as Beauty and Jackson Kienitz as the Beast, the show is appropriate for ages 7 and up. Tickets are $10-$15 and showtimes vary. Go to Paly tickets.

'Reflections on Water'

Maryland-based artist Katherine K. Allen’s vivid, colorful, nature-inspired paintings will be featured in a new exhibition titled “Reflections on Water,” which will be on display at the Los Altos Hills Town Hall through September. A free opening reception with wine and other refreshments will be held Sunday, March 19, 2-5 p.m., including a tour of the exhibition by the artist at 3 p.m. The paintings focus on Allen’s personal, transient impressions of water and landscape. The Los Altos Hills Town Hall is located at 26379 Fremont Road. Go to LAH Town Hall.

'Love Sick'

”Love Sick,” a new musical based on the erotic, biblical Hebrew text “The Song of Songs,” will run for one more weekend at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (500 Castro St.), with shows March 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 2 and 7 p.m. The show, set in ancient Jerusalem, tells the story of a woman stuck in a passionless marriage who embarks on an intense love affair with an admirer. Ofra Daniel, founder of Jewish Circle Theatre and co-creator of the show, stars as Tirzah. The ensemble features a mix of Israeli, Palestinian, and Syrian musicians/actors. Tickets are $28-$52. Go to MVCPA.

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Dueling banjos, anyone? Jazz-and-classical composer and banjo master Bela Fleck will team up with fellow banjoist and singer/songwriter Abigail Washburn for a concert on Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m. at the Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. The pair’s differing styles of playing banjo (Washburn using old-time clawhammer technique and virtuosic Fleck using a pick and three fingers) will accompany Washburn’s lead vocals (with some backing vocals by Fleck). Tickets are $55-$70. Go to Palo Alto JCC.

Creative Ecology: Mari Andrews

The latest in the Palo Alto Art Center’s Creative Ecology series (which bring together art, science and an appreciation for the natural world), sculptor Mari Andrews’ exhibition will open with a reception at the art center (1313 Newell Road) on Friday, March 17, 7-8 p.m. Andrews’ installation features natural objects, such as pine cones, twigs and leaves, many of which were collected and donated by community members. Go to Palo Alto Art Center.