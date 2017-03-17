Officer injured when suspect hits police car

A burglary suspect crashed into a police car Thursday night after he attempted to evade arrest at an In-N-Out Burger parking lot, injuring one officer, according to police.

Mountain View Police Department detectives were parked outside of the fast-food chain at 1159 N. Rengstorff Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. to follow up on multiple car burglary reports when they noticed two suspects pull into the parking lot in a Mercedes Benz with paper license plates. The two suspects, both men, got out of the car and begin searching adjacent vehicles with a flashlight, Nelson said.



Claude Frazier. Photo courtesy of the Mountain View Police Department.

David Godfrey. Photo courtesy of the Mountain View Police Department.

When the officers approached the suspects, the driver allegedly backed the Mercedes out of the parking spot and attempted to leave the parking lot. The driver sped up to about 35 mph before striking the driver's side of a police vehicle, Nelson said. The officer inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was later taken to a local hospital.

Another officer approaching the suspects on foot had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck, Nelson said.

Both men, identified as 36-year-old David Godfrey and 32-year-old Claude Frazier, were arrested without incident, and officers did not need to deploy their firearms, Nelson said. Godfrey and Frazier were both booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police located several stolen items in the car, including laptops and cellphones, and are still trying to identify the rightful owners. Godfrey and Frazier are suspected of being connected to multiple auto burglaries in Mountain View, Nelson said.

The In-N-Out Burger parking lot on Rengstorff Avenue has been a prime target for auto burglaries in recent years. Police department data from 2016 shows that of the 342 reported auto burglaries last year, 55 occurred in the small In-N-Out parking lot alone, making it far and away the most common location for auto burglaries in the city.

Detectives were following up on reports of auto burglary the day before, but the department is aware that it's a hot spot for theft, Nelson said.

"This is a serious issue in this area because of the easy access from the freeway and the ability for suspects to hit multiple vehicle in mere seconds," Nelson said. "We were seeing a clear uptick in reports specifically in this location over the last couple months."