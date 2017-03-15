News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 15, 2017, 11:35 am

Reinforcements join fight over rent control

Judge allows law firms, nonprofits look to help city defend Measure V in court

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Both sides in the courtroom battle over Mountain View's Measure V rent-control law could be getting some extra muscle.

On Monday, a Santa Clara County judge gave approval for a team of pro-bono and nonprofit lawyers to join the city's defense of the rent-control law. Landlords and property-management firms last week made their own request to assign a second law firm to aid the plaintiffs in the case.

In December, the California Apartment Association sued Mountain View just days before the city's new voted-approved rent-control law was scheduled to take effect. The lawsuit blocked implementation of the measure, including its plan to roll back rents on most Mountain View apartments to October 2015 rates.

By a unanimous vote, the Mountain View City Council directed the city attorney, aided by law firm Remcho, Johansen & Purcell, to defend the measure. Meanwhile, several organizations also requested to join the case on behalf of the Measure V proponents. On Monday, March 13, Judge William Elfving allowed the defense team to expand to include the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, the Stanford Community Law Clinic and the Public Interest Law Project. In addition, the Mountain View law firm Fenwick & West also joined the defense side on a pro-bono basis.

"All of these organizations bring different experience that will help to uphold Measure V," said Nadia Aziz, senior attorney with the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley. "We all understand the importance of Measure V and just-cause evictions and want to make sure this is upheld."

Three property investment firms also filed a motion last week to have the firm Hopkins & Carley assist the CAA in their suit. As of Wednesday, the Voice's press deadline, the judge had not made a decision on that request.

Both sides in the case are circling April 4 on their calendars as the crucial date in the case. A hearing is scheduled on the CAA's request for a preliminary injunction, which would effectively block Measure V from taking effect for as long as it takes to litigate the case. If that request is denied, the city could immediately take action to implement rent control.

Comments

28 people like this
Posted by I hate hypocrisy
a resident of Rex Manor
10 hours ago

This Stanford Community Legal Clinic is pretty irritating. If you believe so much in the value of rent control, then pass it first in Palo Alto. That's where Stanford is located. Why are you pushing this burden on another city? Plus the majority of these Stanford students probably come from very wealthy families with no rent control in their neighborhoods, so they don't have to suffer any of the negative effects. It's so hypocritical. They want to pat themselves on the back and feel like they are doing something good in the world, but they are not will to do so in their own towns. Pass rent control in Palo Alto first, and then I'll consider supporting it in Mountain View.

11 people like this
Posted by Webster
a resident of Gemello
9 hours ago

I don't think that hypocrisy means what you think it means. Did this group from Stanford previously make anti-rent-control statements or do something that demonstrated that they oppose rent control in Palo Alto or elsewhere?

The fact that Palo Alto doesn't have rent control does not mean that everyone in Palo Alto is required to oppose rent control. Not everyone in San Francisco needs to support it either.

5 people like this
Posted by A little fact-checking
a resident of Blossom Valley
8 hours ago

The Stanford Community Law Clinic is a legal services clinic in East Palo Alto. Web Link

3 people like this
Posted by SunnyvaleResident
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

Web Link
East Palo Alto has a Rent Stabilization Ordinance. It was implemented back in 2010. Please share with those who would like to learn more about RSO.

Address:
Stanford Community Law Clinic
2117 University Ave a, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

There will always be two sides to every case. It just depends on whether you're the landlord or the renter. That's why there are lawyers for both sides.

2 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
7 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

Under CA Code of Civil Procedure section 387, a person or legal entity with a financial or other significant interest in the outcome pf a lawsuit may intervene if it is shown to the Court that the existing parties will not adequately represent that interest. I have not read the papers but it did seem to me that the City (with six of seven councilmembers against Measure V) had proven it could not be trusted to represent the interests of renters when it placed a worthless competing measure on the November ballot or when it stipulated to a TRO in December when the California Apartment Association (CAA) filed the case. Whether the other group will be allowed to intervene may involve showing that the CAA is not adequate - not so easily shown. The CAA argues that Measure V is invalid in almost every respect and, unlike the City, is not a risk to suddenly stipulate that its position is wrong.

3 people like this
Posted by Patrick
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

None of the court issues will matter if the Council can't appoint one more landlord/rental manager to the board. It's required in Measure V to have at least 2 from that group. If the rent control board doesn't meet the minimum requirements, it won't exist. If CAA REALLY wanted to stop this ordinance, they just have to keep anyone from their side from applying or accepting the position. The drafters never put in a contingency for that scenario. Just sayin'.

3 people like this
Posted by The other Pat
a resident of Rex Manor
7 hours ago

@Patrick Actual phrasing is 1709(a) :"There shall be no more than two (2) members of the Committee that own or manage any rental property, or that are realtors or developers"

So 0,1, or 2 members can be landlords.

CAA is welcome to boycott participating.

Like this comment
Posted by Billy Bob
a resident of Blossom Valley
5 hours ago

The more I think about it, the more I realize old Billy was right...

2 people like this
Posted by The Dream Team
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

The will of the people cannot be stopped. Temporarily restrained by our City Council Members under the influence of the CAA perhaps, but we shall inevitably prevail thanks to the support of our great legal counsel, truly a dream team.

Let the rents start rolling back soon!

Si, Se Puede!

7 people like this
Posted by Rodger
a resident of Sylvan Park
3 hours ago

Let's roll back car prices, grocery prices, taxes, and all other items.
Why should we stop with just rent control,

All price fixing is taking others property which should not be allowed.

Like this comment
Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

If Prop 13 is OK then I don't see why Rent Control should be any different.

Like this comment
Posted by Old timer
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 minutes ago

@YIMBY,
PROP 13 applies to all residents in California.
How about applying so called "STABLIZATION" on all property in Mountain View?
The absurdity of a measure voted by majority (renters and non owners) against property owners who cannot even vote in the city is a taxation without representation.


