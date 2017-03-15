A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 15, 2017, 11:16 am

'Love Sick' in Mountain View

Musical based on the 'Song of Songs' performs for one more weekend

by Karla Kane / Mountain View Voice

"Love Sick," a new musical based on the erotic Old Testament text "The Song of Songs," will run for one more weekend at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (500 Castro St.), with shows March 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 2 and 7 p.m. The show, set in ancient Jerusalem, tells the story of a woman stuck in a passionless marriage who embarks on an intense love affair with an admirer. Ofra Daniel, founder of Jewish Circle Theatre and co-creator of the show, stars as Tirzah. The ensemble features a mix of Israeli, Palestinian, and Syrian musicians/actors. Tickets are $28-$52. Go to MVCPA.

