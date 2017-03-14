News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 14, 2017, 1:44 pm

Start-up Quixey closing its Mountain View office

App-search company once valued at $600 million lays off 50 employees

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Despite ample investment money, the downtown Mountain View start-up Quixey is reportedly closing its doors. In recent days the tech company filed paperwork saying it was laying off nearly 50 employees and permanently closing its Castro Street offices.

Quixey launched in 2009 as a search engine for the rapidly growing app marketplace. The start-up quickly attracted investment capital, and by 2015 the company was being valued at $600 million.

But signs of problems emerged not long afterward. Early last year, a wave of employees departed as Quixey posted disappointing revenues. The company tried to pivot its business model from a search engine to advertising within apps.

Quixey's main backer was the Chinese tech giant Alibaba, which signed a deal to invest about $110 million in the Silicon Valley start-up. But the relationship between the two companies had apparently become strained and Alibaba withheld further investment.

Quixey representatives declined to comment.

Comments

Posted by vkmo
a resident of Cuesta Park
14 hours ago

Quixey's business got slow(xy) and they are becoming smaller.

Posted by vibrant downtown
a resident of Jackson Park
14 hours ago

Hopefully their Castro St. ground floor offices will become retail again.

Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
14 hours ago

Absolutely agree with 'Vibrant Downtown'...ground floor space downtown should be limited to retail, restaurants etc. But without a mandate from city landlords will rent to the tenant with the deepest pockets and these days that is often a funded startup.

Posted by harvardmom
a resident of Monta Loma
13 hours ago

I'm sorry to see a business fail and know that 50 people are being laid off. I was laid off from Silicon Valley companies too many times, and I know the doom-and-gloom feeling all too well. I wish them all the best in their job searches. And I wish to say to the Quixey managers that I enjoyed peeking in your windows and seeing what seemed like good vibes and a company on its way up. I'm very sorry that it didn't work out for you, but good for you for trying.

Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago

NumBubbleTeaLocations++

Posted by Awww
a resident of Shoreline West
6 hours ago

Bummer, that is too bad. I looked them up after seeing them downtown. They had a really good search engine. I was looking for a specific type of app, the Itunes app store only showed one app for a high cost. I used the Quixey search engine and found a whole page of similar apps. Dang, wish I would have saved that page!

Posted by Jes' Sayin'
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

For many, many people, the word "google" means search. Very difficult competing with that.

