Uploaded: Tue, Mar 14, 2017, 10:48 am

Former assemblyman wants to reform Prop 13

Former Assemblyman Rich Gordon, who represented Mountain View, plans to run for Board of Equalization in 2018

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

The role of government is to serve the common good, says Rich Gordon, a former United Methodist minister, former state assemblyman whose district included Mountain View, former San Mateo County supervisor and advocate of bipartisanship.

The common good has long been Gordon's aim, whether in his efforts with troubled youth, with a public education system that does not serve all students equally, with creating housing affordable for people with low and moderate incomes, with protecting a natural environment that is under threat.

"Government, I believe, should help bring people together, help us find areas of community togetherness," Gordon told the Voice's sister paper, the Almanac, in a recent interview. "I also believe that government is one of the ways in which we take care of each other. Not the only way. It can't be. But it is one way."

There may be more to come from Gordon's efforts toward the common good, and this time the issue is taxes.

Gordon, a Democrat and resident of Menlo Oaks for 28 years, will be running in 2018 for a seat on the five-member state Board of Equalization, which administers and collects taxes, including sales, property and use taxes.

He was recently termed out of the state Assembly after six years of representing a district that includes Los Altos, Mountain View, Menlo Park and Palo Alto. Before that, he served 12 years as a San Mateo County supervisor and five years on the county Board of Education -- a 23-year career in which he never lost an election.

Serving on the tax board is a "wonky" job, particularly the administration side of it, but one well-suited for someone with his management background, Gordon said.

"Making a deep dive into the policy arena is something that intrigues me very much," he said. "For me, I think it's a good fit. ... We need to make sure we collect what is rightfully owed to California, and collect it fairly and equitably."

Gordon will be running to succeed former assemblywoman Fiona Ma, who has announced her candidacy for the 2018 race for state treasurer. Asked if he might seek another legislative office, Gordon, who is 68, said that while he has learned never to say never, if he wins a four-year term on Board of Equalization, a second term might follow. "I don't see much beyond that," he said.

Proposition 13

It's time, Gordon said, "to have a conversation about reforming Proposition 13," which voters approved in 1978 to regulate increases in property taxes.

Over time, Gordon said, inequities "built into the system" have appeared, including widely varying tax obligations among residential neighbors and between commercial and residential property owners, and varying tax revenue streams to public agencies. The Menlo Park Fire Protection District, for example, receives significantly more in property tax revenues than the combined total received by the cities the district serves: Atherton, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park.

Proposition 13's purpose made sense and continues to make sense, Gordon said. The key is figuring out whether there is a way to solve the inequity while maintaining the predictability of the tax rate and protecting people from being priced out of their homes.

Being on the Board of Equalization would give him a platform for raising such issues, perhaps through public forums, he said. But essential to the process will be public interest, legislative hearings and the will to generate solutions, he said.

While Proposition 13 will be a priority, transparency in government -- particularly on the Board of Equalization -- will be another, along with addressing the state government's dependence on volatile and wildly swinging income and capital gains taxes.

Early endorsement

In the 2016 race to succeed him, Gordon endorsed the eventual winner, then-Palo Alto Councilman Marc Berman, in June 2015 for a primary race in June 2016.

At the time, the only other Democrat running was Mountain View Councilman Mike Kasperzak, but more Democrats eventually joined the race.

Asked why he endorsed Berman so early, Gordon said he wanted to be succeeded by someone with local government experience, and that he had contacted Berman in 2010 after he had dropped out of the Assembly race. Gordon said he told Berman that he thought he had a future in politics, but that he should run for city council first, which Berman did.

Berman is inquisitive, Gordon said. "To do public service well and participate in the state Legislature, you've got to have a high level of intellectual curiosity," he said, meaning "a desire to learn something new every day."

Pension payments

During Gordon's time in state office, he participated in legislating reforms to the system of pensions for public employees, including requiring employees to contribute more, and ending the practice of spiking, in which employees manipulate their end-of-career salaries to increase their long-term benefits.

"I always saw that (legislation) as the start and not the finish. Often times, elected officials declare victory and they're done," he said. "It is a problem that is going to make funding government more difficult if we don't find a system that does right by employees and yet is fair to the taxpayer. ... It ought to be part of the conversation in the next governor's race."

Core values

Gordon is a San Mateo County native. An oft-told story around his family dinner table as a child concerned his grandmother who, at the start of the Great Depression, moved with her husband to Oakland. The couple had an income when many families did not. Gordon's grandmother made a daily pot of stew she put on the back porch to feed people from a nearby homeless encampment. "If you were fortunate enough, you gave it away. You served others," Gordon said.

College for him began in 1966, a time of upheaval. The Vietnam War, the anti-war movement, the civil rights movement and the women's movement had a profound impact on him, he said. He majored in sociology at the University of Southern California and then in divinity for a master's degree from Northwestern University.

Gordon's interest in working with groups, and growing up in a church-going family, drew him to the ministry, particularly with role models such as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and Daniel and Philip Berrigan, Roman Catholic priests engaged in anti-war and anti-nuclear protests. "I saw the church and the ministry as a way to help make social change," he said.

He was ordained a deacon in the United Methodist Church, the first of a two-step process, but never took the second step to become an elder. Assigned a street ministry in Chicago, he worked with at-risk youth. He continued youth work at YMCAs in Orange County and Redwood City, and in nonprofits he founded, including Daybreak, an eight-bed facility for homeless youth in Redwood City, and MiMe's Cafe in Redwood City, an outlet where students at the Opportunities Industrialization Center West practiced culinary arts before it closed in 2008.

He is now working part-time in government relations at Caminar for Mental Health in San Mateo.

Asked how the ministry affected his outlook, Gordon noted the core values of respect for others and for diversity, a belief in human dignity and potential. "That's all a core part of who I am, what I do and how I do it," he said.

Bipartisan in deed

And what has Gordon done? As a county supervisor, he said, he is most pleased with his work establishing the Housing Endowment and Regional Trust, a public/private partnership to create affordable housing.

And there's Mirada Surf, a 49-acre county park on a coastal bluff just north of Half Moon Bay. Developers owned it and could have built houses there, but would have faced lawsuits over the use of open space, Gordon said. The supervisors found land-trust funding that they matched with $3 million in county funds, money the county would have spent anyway as a party to the lawsuits, Gordon said.

In the Assembly, 70 percent of legislation he introduced became law, Gordon said, including bills that cap the cost of high-price drugs for people suffering from illnesses such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis and AIDS. Legislation he wrote also increased the recycling of plastic bottles and created jobs in the state, he said.

Then there is his legacy of bipartisanship. Gordon had Assembly colleagues with (R) after their names who thought that government should not be helping but should be letting the private sector do the helping. Or the person could help himself via the proverbial bootstrap-pulling-up method. "Rarely did we vote alike," Gordon said, "but we liked each other."

Although Democrats were in the majority, Gordon worked assiduously to build bridges. Upon arriving in Sacramento for his first term, Gordon said, he paid a visit to the offices of the each of the other 79 Assembly members.

He went further. Married to a good cook, Gordon would invite three Democrats and three Republicans to dinner in Sacramento once a month. "I worked hard at trying to build relationships (and) build respect," he said. The dinners were great, he said, a chance to talk as human rather than political beings.

The Assembly has a ritual for saying goodbye: the "tribute," in which members stand on the Assembly floor and honor the person leaving their midst. Gordon's tribute lasted over an hour, he said, adding: "Lots of folks wanted to say 'Thank you.'"

"It was an incredible experience," he said of his six years there. "I do miss the work, but as every day goes by, I get further away from it, moving on to other things."

A Republican Assembly colleague told him he was going to pick up the bipartisan-dinner baton, Gordon said.

Comments

11 people like this
Posted by Down with 13
a resident of Old Mountain View
17 hours ago

Prop 13 was written for and by business interests to keep THEIR property taxes low. It's hurting all of us by severely reducing market turnover rates in residential and commercial properties, thereby available restricting supply and inflating prices. And it's completely unfair for someone living in their house for 30 years to pay significantly less taxes than their just-moved-in neighbor! (After all, the 30-year residents are contributing LESS to the upkeep of their beloved community!)

The intention was good (keep people from being priced out of their homes), but this is not a normal area nor a normal real estate market. Prop 13 is hurting the bay area more than anywhere else in CA, where it's just a convenient tax dodge for the wealthy or businesses.

Email Town Square Moderator      


43 people like this
Posted by It's all about balance
a resident of Rex Manor
17 hours ago

We are also a young family and paying a ton in taxes for our house we recently purchased. However I'm ok doing that if I know in the future I will have some guarantee of not being kicked out of my home when I'm old and on a limited income. It's not really fair if I worked hard and spent 30 years paying off my mortgage to finally own a home that I would then be forced to move out in old age simply because I can't pay ridiculously high taxes (much higher than when we originally purchased) on the home. A home I supposedly own, mind you. It doesn't make sense.

The rise in property values (and thus property taxes) is more a function of demand for housing in this area than Prop 13. The rise in property values was happening in this area way before Prop 13 was in place, and Prop 13 was designed to keep elderly people in their homes, not allowing them to be kicked out, simply because the area around them was changing and they could not pay the *new* taxes. This intention of Prop 13 is fair and should be preserved.

More housing should (and is currently) being added so that more people have access to a home.

However, I completely agree with removing Prop 13 benefits from corporations and businesses. This is simply ridiculous and I have no idea how commercial properties were even included in the initial law. Over the years, businesses can and do raise prices which helps offset higher property taxes.

Retired individuals cannot experience a similar bump in income to keep up with raising property taxes, in fact their income usually goes down. This is a necessity and will happen eventually to all of us. To me the core of prop 13 is protecting the elderly and supporting multi-generational communities. Without Prop 13, this area would be all young people, and that's not good for anyone.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Ed
a resident of Old Mountain View
16 hours ago

Longtime homeowners shouldn't be forced from their homes due to skyrocketing tax bills. But neither should newcomers fund the lion's share of government services. How about applying the same tax rate to everyone, but allowing retirees to defer taxes beyond the Prop 13 amount until the property is sold or transferred?

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Siler
a resident of Sylvan Park
14 hours ago

I would definitely support Rich Gordon and do what I can to help! I support reforming Prop 13 and removing our pension time bomb in CA.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Means testing
a resident of Cuernavaca
14 hours ago

Why wouldn't we reform it to be means tested? Doesn't make sense for a person making $5M/year to pay $2k in property taxes b/c he bought his $5M house in 1960 for $150k.

Would be way more efficient to provide direct subsidies to those who can't afford property taxes vs. penalizing all young families b/c they arrived too late to benefit.

Email Town Square Moderator      


20 people like this
Posted by David H.
a resident of Monta Loma
14 hours ago

I do not mind Prop 13 for homeowners but take it from corporations. Homes eventually are sold. People qualify for their homes based on their income at that time. And that income stays steady. So I do not mind that neighbors pay a much lower tax than I and I pay a lower tax than other neighbors. People who buy a home for $1 million have higher incomes than a person who buys a home for $300,000.

Corporations, on the other hand, never die! There never will be a reassessment of their original value. (Homes are reassessed when there is a sale) Think of the Bank of America Tower in SF, or the Transamerica Pyramid -- no reassessment.

Keep Prop 13 for homes. But no Prop 13 for corporations.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by ELIMINATE PROP58-PROP193
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago

Why not start by eliminating Props 58 and 193 which allow children and grandchildren to inherit property without reassessment (taking advantage of Prop 13). I rarely hear these propositions mentioned in Prop 13 discussions.

* Prop 58 excludes from reassessment transfers of real property between parents and children.

* Proposition 193 which excludes from reassessment transfers of real property from grandparents to grandchildren, providing that all the parents of the grandchildren who qualify as children of the grandparents are deceased as of the date of transfer.

These propositions allow the new property owners to avoid property tax increases when acquiring property from their parents or children or from their grandparents. The new owner's taxes are calculated on the established Proposition 13 factored base year value, instead of the current market value when the property is acquired. Web Link

Primary residences (with NO VALUE LIMIT) are excluded from reassessment and it gets better.....

Eligible children under Proposition 58 and grandchildren under Proposition 193.....A "child" for purposes of Proposition 58 includes:

Any child born of the parent(s).
Any stepchild while the relationship of stepparent and stepchild exists.
Any son-in-law or daughter-in-law of the parent(s).
Any adopted child who was adopted before the age of 18.
Spouses of eligible children are also eligible until divorce or, if terminated by death, until the remarriage of the surviving spouse, stepparent, or parent-in-law.

Email Town Square Moderator      


141 people like this
Posted by Otto Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
13 hours ago

Great, another career politician hitting a term limit and not getting a real job.

Career politicians are part of the problem.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
11 hours ago

The other 49 states do fine without proposition 13, and some of them have the same kind of rapidly growing real estate prices like we do. One way to do this, for example, is to charge some standard interest rate for every property based on value. Then, charge less if you live in the house. Then, charge even less if you're a senior, disabled, low-income, or some other person who needs extra help. I've lived in two states who did it this way, and it worked fine. People who live in their homes pay less, while investors and businesses pay the full rate. Private individuals who own multiple homes only pay the lower rate on the one which they occupy.

Email Town Square Moderator      


79 people like this
Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
8 hours ago

It is outrageous to expect long-time residents to suffer due to the taxes imposed by the Democrats who have a stranglehold on this state. They hike taxes to redistribute money to those who have not sacrificed to own their own homes and businesses, then blame those have sacrificed for being "selfish" and "greedy" because they don't want the things they worked hard to earn taken from them and given to those didn't earn them, all in the name of "fairness".

It is about time that people like Rich Gordon learn that "fairness" isn't about everyone having the same thing. Fairness is about people being allowed the opportunity to earn what they choose to own without the threat of some politician trying to figure out a way to steal from them in order to give charity that they should provide with their OWN money.

Their wouldn't be a single family farm in this state is not for Prop 13. NOT ONE! Th same can be said of MANY small family businesses that own any sort of property. That said, the big businesses that have been here for long period have employed people and provided salaries to MANY and those people all pay taxes.

The problem isn't that there aren't enough people being taxed enough. The problem is that there are too many politicians that can't understand the concept of a budget. It would go a long way if they could figure out how to stop spending money as if there is an endless supply. Maybe spending money on a proper spillway for the Oroville Dam is more important than High Speed Rail that few want and even fewer will use.

Rich Gordon should focus his energy is figuring out ho to stop spending money, rather than trying to find more ways to reach into the pockets of taxpayers.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Fair Share
a resident of Castro City
8 hours ago

People seem to get really worked up when people start discussing taking away their subsidies. It's time property owners here started paying their fair share. I'm tired of giving massive tax breaks to people with million-dollar-plus houses. Enough!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Doug Pearson
a resident of Blossom Valley
7 hours ago

I agree with Rich Gordon that Prop 13 needs revision and I also would like to EliminateProp58-Prop193. Like Down with 13, I believe Prop 13 was written by business owners looking out for their own interests; the fact that Prop 13 helps keep senior citizens in the same home they have owned for 30-40 years was a very secondary consideration, not the main reason as implied by It's all about balance.

Resident has the right idea: We should look for ways to minimize the burden of property taxes for those few who need it, not for those who don't. The homeowner exemption in effect today is the same value it was 40 years ago, to the best of my recollection, $7000--too small to have a noticeable effect on today's property taxes. (At the 1% "limit" built into Prop 13, the tax cut would be only $75. Just raising the homeowner exemption to, say 10% of the assessed value, would be a big help. And I agree with David H that business properties don't deserve Prop 13 at all.

Everyone needs to remember that Prop 13 was passed in a time of raging inflation for everything, not just house prices. And, in case anyone is not aware: The main reason for property values going up like a rocket in recent years is that the value of the land is going up much faster than the value of the homes sitting on the land.

Email Town Square Moderator      


59 people like this
Posted by ChangeCalifornia
a resident of North Whisman
7 hours ago

This is going to be the end of Democrats in CA. Too much spending, too much generous pensions that the rest of silicon valley can only dream of, too many long-time multiple homes homeowners who paid tiny monthly mortgages and getting IPOs off each home they sell... One day, it'll be a revolt and they'll wonder what happened. Just like what happened when Trump got elected.

People get sick and tired of this unfairness.

Why the hell is 101 so jammed everyday in Willow Road and Palo Alto exits but nobody in government gives a crap or does anything about it? The bay area probably pays the majority of taxes to the State and yet gets nothing in return. The infrastructure around here sucks. Every road, freeway, we have has been done many many years ago and all CalTrans does these days is these useless lousy projects that's just fattening the pockets of CalTran workers.

We need a change in Sacramento and need it fast if we are to save this state.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Get rid of property taxes
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago

Best solution would be to get rid of property taxes once and for all. The govt rakes in far too much money as it is already.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Fair Share
a resident of Castro City
6 hours ago

Amazing! We're already underfunding our schools (almost dead last in per pupil spending) due to the disastrous policy that is Prop 13. But, no, that's not enough for Monta Loma! Let's cut it to the bone and completely starve our schools so that people in multimillion dollar houses can save even more on taxes.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Underwhat?
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago

We are not underfunding our schools. Our schools are among the highest recipients of funding and yet they are starting to slide in their results. Our schools are not starving....certainly not all the administrative layers sucking the $ from the recipients.

Fair Share, you sound like you're worried about other people's payments and responsibilities. what exactly are YOU paying in taxes? How much are YOU contributing? Easy to point fingers and say others should pay more, always easy to spend other people's money.

I agree with "Get Rid Of Property Taxes". We need a flat tax. Period. You get taxed based on usage. So the single retired homeowner who uses few services gets taxed less than the family with 4 kids who use the schools, libraries, who drives several cars on the roads schlepping kids to sports and activities.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Fair Share
a resident of Castro City
5 hours ago

The facts are simple, California is almost dead last in per pupil spending in the nation. I'd consider that underfunded, but maybe you ahve a different definition?

It's amazing, and somewhat sad, how people like mvresident so desperately want to save money on their taxes that they don't care about their communities at all.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Underwhat?
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago

who is mvresident?

And I'm truly interested in what you think about a flat tax. Care to share?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Fair Share
a resident of Castro City
4 hours ago

Oh, mvresident was a NIMBY poster here who gave nothing back to their community but wanted low taxes and only rich people to live in Mountain View. Quite sad.

Lowering tax revenues will exacerbate an already bad problem that you've tacitly acknowledged, that we spend criminally little per pupil here. I'd prefer if homeowners finally started paying their fair share and stopped freeloading off the rest of us.

Email Town Square Moderator      


