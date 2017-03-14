News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 14, 2017, 12:32 pm

California joins 5 states opposing travel ban

California on Monday joined Washington state and four other states in challenging President Donald Trump's revised ban restricting travel from six predominantly Muslim states.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra signed on to an amended version of a lawsuit initially filed in federal court in Seattle by Washington on Jan. 30 over Trump's original travel ban.

The amended lawsuit charges that even though Trump's revised March 6 executive order is narrowed down from his Jan. 27 ban, it "suffers from many of the same constitutional and statutory deficiencies as the first executive order."

The new order, which goes into effect on Thursday, bars visitors and refugees from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days while the Trump administration reviews screening procedures. It bars refugees from all countries for 120 days.

The ban differs from Trump's broader Jan. 27 order in that it no longer applies to people from Iraq and does not exclude people who have visas or legal permanent U.S. residency.

The states' amended lawsuit claims the revised order, like the earlier version, unconstitutionally discriminates on the basis of religion and denies due process.

The measure "harms the states' families, educational institutions, economies, businesses, health care systems, religious organizations and sovereign interests," the amended lawsuit says.

Becerra said in a statement, "The Trump administration may have changed the text of the now-discredited Muslim travel ban, but they didn't change its unconstitutional intent and effect."

The amended lawsuit, filed Monday, asks U.S. District Judge James Robart of Seattle to rule that a preliminary injunction he issued against the first order remains in effect for the revised travel ban.

Robart on Monday instructed Trump and other top administration officials to respond to the amended lawsuit by Tuesday afternoon. He said he won't hold a hearing any sooner than Wednesday

In addition to Washington and California, states participating in the suit are Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Oregon.

In a separate case, the state of Hawaii has filed its own amended lawsuit challenging the ban. U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson of Honolulu is scheduled to consider Hawaii's bid for a nationwide injunction against the ban on Wednesday morning.

In the Washington state case, Robart on Feb. 3 issued a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking implementation of Trump's Jan. 27 ban. That ruling was unanimously upheld by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Feb. 9.

By filing an amended version of Washington's lawsuit, as opposed to a new lawsuit, the six states are able to keep the same trial judge.

Any appeals from Robart's or Watson's rulings in the two cases would go before the 9th Circuit, which has jurisdiction over nine western states.

Also Monday, California was one of 14 states participating in a friend-of-the-court brief supporting Hawaii in its lawsuit.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by dennis
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago

To protect the country is the number one obligation of the President. Trump is doing exactly what a responsible President should do concerning the state of the world and the attacks we have had in the past from Muslim terrorists. What a short memory liberalism has in America.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Nice
a resident of Blossom Valley
6 hours ago

@dennis,

At least people have given up on pretending it's not a Muslim ban. The fact of the matter is that right-wing terrorists mistaking Sikhs for Muslims have killed more people in America than have people from the countries affected by the Muslim ban. This does nothing to keep us safe.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Hysteria
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago

Today's Lesson:

FACT: Majority Muslim Countries Under the TEMPORARY travel ban:
Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen

FACT: Majority Muslim Countries NOT under the travel ban:
Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bosnia-Herzegovenia, Brunei, Burkinafaso, Chad, Comoos, Dibouti, Egypt, Gambia, Guinea, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Palestinian territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tunesia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Western Sahara

FACT: Other Million+ Muslim Countries
India, China, France, UK....on and on

This is not a Muslim Ban. This is a ban against potential terrorist countries. It is no different than that which President Obama's administration identified. Stop with the hysteria.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Nice
a resident of Blossom Valley
5 hours ago

@Hysteria,

Why did Trump campaign on banning all Muslims from entering the country? If it's focused on terrorism, why is it a set of countries where we've had zero deaths on American soil by people from these countries?

I'll be waiting for your answers before the next class. Hopefully, you don't get an F again...

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Hysteria
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago

How many deaths on American soil before you think we should start vetting?

Obama's administration identified these as countries who do not properly or safely vet those leaving the country. Obama. Not Trump. Obama. So why is it now this huge issue for you @Nice? Explain to me how this is some kind of "Muslim Ban" as you so want to insist, if so why is it only 6 out of over 50 Muslim majority countries?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Nice
a resident of Blossom Valley
5 hours ago

@Hysteria,

I see you can't answer the questions, so you have to deflect. Sorry, that's a failing grade for you. Better luck next year, I hope you actually apply yourself next time.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Hysteria
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago

LOL, ok, now I'm "F"hysteria. Still waiting to see how this is a "Muslim Ban".

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Nice
a resident of Blossom Valley
5 hours ago

@Hysteria,

Can't even answer simple questions, tsk tsk. We're going to have to hold you back again. It's going to break your parents hearts, but you're just not putting in the effort.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Shalimar Sizzle opens in Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 3,349 views

Juniors: College application planning
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 1,334 views

Food Fight!
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,044 views

Couple Time and Work Time
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 445 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here