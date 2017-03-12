Three-alarm fire extinguished at Stanford Medical School building

Firefighters have put out a three-alarm fire at a Stanford Medical School building, where they were faced with a hazardous materials situation later deemed under control Saturday morning, the Fire Department said on Twitter.

Around 7:30 a.m., crews responded to an alarm activated on the third floor of the Edwards building behind the hospital on Pasteur Drive, Deputy Fire Chief Catherine Capriles said.

When crews reached the scene, they found the sprinkler system was on. The fire was contained to a room on the third floor and under control around 8:10 a.m., fire officials said.

The department initially said the incident was at the hospital, but later clarified that it was at a Medical School building and wasn't affecting patients. The hospital and Medical School share the same address and are physically connected.

The hospital's main entrance has been closed for the fire response. Stanford security personnel are guiding patients and visitors to the emergency room entrance on Quarry Road until crews clear from the scene, Capriles said.

They asked for a second-alarm response, which was then quickly upgraded to a third-alarm incident. The area around the fire was evacuated, fire officials said.

Hazardous materials and decontamination teams were called to the scene because the fire was in a laboratory storing biohazardous waste, according to the department.

There were no residual chemicals left after the fire, which burned through the ceiling and burst a water line, Capriles said. The blaze didn't extend to other rooms.

No injuries were reported, Capriles said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The hazmat situation was declared under control around 10:15 a.m. and crews were starting to cleanup, she said.

About 60 firefighters from Santa Clara and San Mateo counties responded to the incident, according to the department.