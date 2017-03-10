Spring farm tours at Deer Hollow

The city of Mountain View is hosting tours at the Deer Hollow Farm to raise money in support of its farm animals and education programs. Tours are scheduled for three Saturdays this spring: Mar. 11, Apr. 8 and May 6.

Tours will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the last entrance for visitors will be at 1:30 p.m.

Visitors will have a chance to see the farmâ€™s sheep, goats, chicken and rabbits. There will be interactive activities for children, and hands-on learning at the Nature Center.

Admission is $7, and babies under age 1 are free. All proceeds will be used to benefit the farm, located at Rancho San Antonio Park, 22500 Cristo Rey Drive, Cupertino.

More information is at deerhollowfarmfriends.org.