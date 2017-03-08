News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 8, 2017, 1:58 pm

Taking names on Women's Day

Local workers stage colorful tribute to inspirational women

by Andrea Gemmet / Mountain View Voice

Inspirational women got a colorful, if fleeting, tribute in downtown Mountain View today, as passersby were invited to write down the name of an important woman with sidewalk chalk.

A group of local workers planned the event from noon-1 p.m. on March 8, International Women's Day, in the plaza by the Mountain View Caltrain station.

"We hope this public art that will be added to throughout the day will give many people a chance to participate visibly," said Cristina Marcalow, one of the organizers.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Litsa
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
7 hours ago

I hope a lot of them wrote their mom's name in chalk.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Taking or Receiving in a Marriage or Relationship
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,667 views

Shalimar Sizzle opens in Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 771 views

Juniors: College application planning
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 305 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here