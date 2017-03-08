Taking names on Women's Day

Inspirational women got a colorful, if fleeting, tribute in downtown Mountain View today, as passersby were invited to write down the name of an important woman with sidewalk chalk.

A group of local workers planned the event from noon-1 p.m. on March 8, International Women's Day, in the plaza by the Mountain View Caltrain station.

"We hope this public art that will be added to throughout the day will give many people a chance to participate visibly," said Cristina Marcalow, one of the organizers.