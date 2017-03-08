Open space district launches annual photo contest

The MidPeninsula Regional Open Space District is inviting photographers of all skill levels to enter its eighth annual photo contest.

Entry is free, and contestants can submit up to three photos in four categories: wildlife, plant life, landscapes, and people in nature. Photos must be taken in a MidPeninsula Open Space Preserve that is open to the public.

First-place winners from each category will win a $100 REI gift card, a Midpen gift bag, and be featured in the Open Space Views Fall Newsletter. A single grand winner will be awarded a ride-along with a park ranger for a behind-the-scenes look at the preserves.

The contest opened Mar. 1 and the deadline for submissions is Wednesday, May 31. More information is at openspace.org/contest.