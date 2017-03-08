News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 8, 2017, 11:32 am

Former SF Supervisor tapped for Santa Clara County post

David Campos named new deputy county executive

Former San Francisco Supervisor David Campos has been appointed to a position in Santa Clara County's government, county officials said today.

Campos was appointed to the position of deputy county executive, effective next Monday.


Deputy County Executive David Campos
"David is known as a good government advocate and has a proven track record for requiring transparency and accountability for government agencies," said County Executive Jeffrey Smith, who appointed Campos to the position.

San Francisco voters elected Campos in 2008 and again in 2012 as supervisor in the city's District 9, which includes the Mission District.

He ran for a state Assembly seat in 2014 but lost to his then-Board of Supervisors colleague David Chiu.

Prior to his tenure on the Board of Supervisors, Campos served from 2005 to 2008 on the San Francisco Police Commission and from 2004 to 2007 as general counsel for the San Francisco Unified School District.

"Santa Clara County and its Board of Supervisors are national and regional leaders on many critical issues and I look forward to serving the diverse communities of this great county," Campos said in a statement.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Hancock Nguyen
a resident of Monta Loma
10 hours ago

That's the last thing we need! San Francisco style politics should be reserved for only one place....San Francisco. We don't need that mindset permeating our good county. Looks like our County Supervisors and Staff Executives are so insecure that they are looking to that little County to the North for leadership. It's high time that a shakeup takes place at Santa Clara County! From the mismanagement with Coyote Creek to the clear incompetence at the Registrar of Voters mishandling two San Jose Council races, its clear they have no idea what they are doing!

