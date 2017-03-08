News

CA unemployment rate fell in January

The unemployment rate in all nine counties in the Bay Area was below 6 percent in January, the latest data from the California Employment Development Department show.

San Mateo County had the lowest unemployment rate in the Bay Area at 2.9 percent, followed by Marin and San Francisco counties at 3.2 percent.

Solano County had the highest unemployment at 5.6 percent. The unemployment rate in other counties varied between 3.7 and 4.8 percent,

employment officials said.

California's unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent in January. That's down from 5.2 percent in December and 5.7 percent a year ago.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage points in January to 4.8 percent.

— Bay City News Service

