Tonight: Decision time for Google's futuristic campus

In what is likely to be its final review, the Mountain View City Council tonight will consider giving the go-ahead for the first piece of Google's ambitious campus plans for North Bayshore. If approved, the project known as Charleston East will be a futuristic corporate center blended with a public promenade.

Over many months of refining its plans, Google's team clearly intends the Charleston East project to be a showpiece attraction for both the company and the city of Mountain View.

City planners previously admitted the proposal has been difficult to review since it is so unique. The proposal calls for 595,000 square feet of commercial space spread throughout a cluster of buildings, all housed within a tent-like canopy. That cover will allow in natural sunlight while also serving as possibly the largest solar array ever built.

The architecture and design was tailored for the public to enjoy, and not just for the company's workforce, said John Igoe, Google real estate director. He emphasized a public walkway known as the "Green Loop" that would cut through Charleston East and include public cafes, shops and other attractions.

"This was our opportunity to make this location more open to the community," he said. "This is our new front door to the city and to visitors."

The Mountain View City Council will review the Charleston East plans at 7 p.m., March 7, at the Council Chambers at 500 Castro St. An agenda for the meeting can be found at the city's website.