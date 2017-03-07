News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 7, 2017, 12:18 pm

County officials call on women to strike for equality on Wednesday

"A Day Without A Woman" to coincide with International Women's Day March 8

Santa Clara County officials dressed in red this morning called on women and their allies to take the day off on Wednesday, part of a national strike called A Day Without a Woman to coincide with International Women's Day.

The strike, which was planned by Women's March on Washington organizers, is intended to highlight women's economic power and call attention to injustices including unequal pay, sexual harassment and inadequate family leave.

"We want to show women that we stand with them," Supervisor Cindy Chavez said, encouraging those who can't take the day off to wear red and abstain from shopping, other than at small businesses owned by women and minority entrepreneurs.

Chavez called on men to use the day to push for adequate family leave and equal pay for women from decision-makers in the workplace and the government.

Women-owned businesses account for $3 billion nationwide, county Office of Women's Policy director Esther Peralez-Dieckmann said.

"It's not only the right thing to do. It's actually sound business practice to look at advancement of women and girls," Peralez-Dieckmann said.

Chavez said the Board of Supervisors is working on putting forth an initiative around intimate partner violence and strengthening ordinances on wage theft. The county also established a Human Trafficking Commission in 2014.

More than 1,300 Facebook users have expressed interest in the Day Without a Woman rally, which will be held at noon Wednesday outside of San Jose City Hall.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

22 people like this
Posted by USA
a resident of Old Mountain View
19 hours ago
USA is a registered user.

Yeah, because the Day Without Immigrants went so well.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by DD
a resident of Monta Loma
18 hours ago

Are county employees expected to take the day off?

Email Town Square Moderator      


25 people like this
Posted by Observer
a resident of Old Mountain View
18 hours ago

Will the same county officials help them get their jobs back when they are fired? Why are these government officials trying to organize a strike and bring economic activity to a halt for a day? Is this what they were elected to do? How much tax revenue will be lost? Will they put tax increases on the next election ballot to make up for the lost revenue? Are they targeting male-dominated companies such as Google and Apple as well? Will Mountain View public employees and teachers be given the day off as well? When is the next meeting of the county commissars to redistribute wealth?


Email Town Square Moderator      


21 people like this
Posted by Relax
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
17 hours ago

Relax everyone. If you support the cause and can take the day off, then do it. If you don't support it, find a better use of your day then griping about what others choose to do. If you do support it and can't take the day off, wear red.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by mvbp
a resident of St. Francis Acres
17 hours ago

Isn't red the official Commie color?

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Citizen for Educated Reporting
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
17 hours ago

Observer is right on. I hope that Cindy Chavez's pay is docked for the day. What about all of the taxpayers and businesses looking to access county services on that day - what will they be getting out of this other than inconvenience and/or increased costs? Recall Cindy Chavez!

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by bob
a resident of Slater
16 hours ago

If true gender equality is the sincere wish of those who support this action, then let it begin by using the day off to register with the Selective Service System, so that in the event the draft, or other form of national service, ever needs to be reactivated, it won't be just males over 18 who are called.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by NeitherRednorBlue
a resident of another community
16 hours ago

.....meanwhile, Santa Clara County officials still don't understand why Trump won.

No one can afford to be a democrat unless you receive subsidies, you are part of the global elite or you work for the city, county, state or federal government. Working class folk above the poverty line are running out of money to fund everyone's future that depends on our tax dollars.

Reminiscent of a politician that said some citizens will have to give up their iPhone to pay for their healthcare all the while receiving healthcare and cell phone reimbursement himself.

"Politics is the gentle are of getting votes from the poor and donations from the rich." Dems forgot their neighbors and still have no clue except their desire to get re-elected. Hasn't been a very good plan recently.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
16 hours ago

Why a strike? Are they taking their paid holidays as pay for this?
I just think it will not be successful. I must work.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by MP
a resident of another community
15 hours ago

@mvbp who said: "Isn't red the official Commie color?"
Commies were the fist resisting Hitler.
You are welcome to wear brown tomorrow.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Family leave
a resident of Monta Loma
15 hours ago

I wonder if these same County employees are supportive of Trump's endorsement of paid family leave?

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by @Family Leave
a resident of Castro City
15 hours ago

"I heard Trump is also a big fan of drinking water and breathing air. I wonder if these employees are in support of that?"

Oh, you've laid such a devilish trap for these liberals.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Kathleen
a resident of Monta Loma
15 hours ago

This is ridiculous. Hey teachers why not take the day off so moms who have to work then have to find child care??????

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Linda
a resident of Monta Loma
12 hours ago

Last I knew, public employees were not allowed to use even a moment of work time, nor narry a cent to sway people to their political side. I hope that's still the law. I never liked disruption that impacted hourly wage earners, parents, and all others whose lives are put in chaos because some people need to get their opinions and actions heard. This is selfish. And these are the people we elected. And believe me, even if they don't quite qualify under the public employees label, then they're having their assistants, clerks, whatever, who are our public employees, doing the work of organizing this strike and rally. This is a total misuse of the public's trust.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
11 hours ago

It is OUTRAGEOUS that county officials are using official time (paid for by conservatives as well as liberals) to recommend that people not go to work to support a partisan point of view. Do you realize that you are encouraging people to damage local businesses by not going to work? Do you even consider for ONE minute that you are damaging some of your constituents? Do you care? Would you support business owners withholding some of their local taxes to demonstrate how you have damaged them? Surely you wouldn't mind giving up the tax money so that those people could voice their opinion.

I already know that you don't support the people not in your own political party. I just don't need to have you rubbing it in my face by wasting MY money to do it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Alex
a resident of Shoreline West
11 hours ago

Clearly all the posters expressing outrage DO understand that women in the workplace ARE valuable, or they would just embrace a day with less traffic and move along with their lives. I suggest we all acknowledge that women in the workplace are still being undervalued and stop expecting everyone to shut up and put up with it. If you encounter a woman working that day, thank her for her help, and think about what you can do to support all women in this continuing fight for equality. Or at the least deal with these minor inconveniences while recognizing the reasons women feel a need to inconvenience you: to make people just like you realize this is still a problem.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Ridiculous
a resident of Cuernavaca
9 hours ago

I cannot believe these comments. Are you women so weak, mis-informed and easily led that you are actually following this foolishness?

Undervalued. Fight for equality. So you seriously think that walking OFF those hard-won jobs are going to win you brownie points?

Sorry. I'd rather scrap it out in the workplace, I'd rather show up with my game on EVERY SINGLE DAY than wimp out with some kind of bogus "walk-out" and look like a weak fool. Wake up women. You're being played.

-

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by the_punnisher
a resident of North Whisman
8 hours ago
the_punnisher is a registered user.

Meanwhile, in the halls of government that is still working, The Congress, with President Trump leading the way, is busily stripping out all the useless, unconstitutional government agencies.Both male and female bureaucrats will be out of a job soon.
This behavior is a good example that PUBLIC SERVANTS SHOULD NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO JOIN A UNION! Public servants are paid with TAXPAYER DOLLARS! Since these public servants walk out on their jobs, we should have " At Will " employment. You walk off the job, someone else will take your place; that is your problem, not ours. See you on the unemployment line!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by the_rehsinnup
a resident of North Whisman
8 hours ago

@punnisher,

You're up way past your bedtime, no wonder you're so cranky. Don't get all riled up!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by the_punnisher
a resident of North Whisman
7 hours ago
the_punnisher is a registered user.

@the_rehsinnup

The reality of what is happening right now here in Santa Clara County may just get overshadowed by the events happening right now in Washington DC. Take a look at the different bills being introduced by Congress. Unless you get Calexit going, these bills will be more than the loss of Federal money to electrify Caltrain.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by AllYouCanEat
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago

This will only hurt other women that need the help of the women that plan to strike.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Taking or Receiving in a Marriage or Relationship
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,489 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here