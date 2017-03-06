Two MV residents arrested in drug bust

Police arrested two Mountain View residents last week after a search of their home turned up methamphetamine and a loaded AK-47 assault rifle.

Mountain View police, along with county law enforcement, served a search warrant of the home on the 500 block of Calderon Avenue around 1 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The investigation focused two suspects, identified as 47-year-old Mark Damilano and 27-year-old Guinevere Lashmett, who were believed to be connected to a drug sale case in February.

During the search, officers reported finding several bags of methamphetamine as well as a loaded AK-47 assault rifle and several magazines. Several personal identification cards belongings to nearby residents were also found in the home.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Damilano is also facing an additional charge of possession of an assault rifle.