Uploaded: Mon, Mar 6, 2017, 11:43 am

Two MV residents arrested in drug bust

AK-47 rifle, methamphetamine found in Calderon Ave. home, police say

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police arrested two Mountain View residents last week after a search of their home turned up methamphetamine and a loaded AK-47 assault rifle.

Mountain View police, along with county law enforcement, served a search warrant of the home on the 500 block of Calderon Avenue around 1 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The investigation focused two suspects, identified as 47-year-old Mark Damilano and 27-year-old Guinevere Lashmett, who were believed to be connected to a drug sale case in February.

During the search, officers reported finding several bags of methamphetamine as well as a loaded AK-47 assault rifle and several magazines. Several personal identification cards belongings to nearby residents were also found in the home.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Damilano is also facing an additional charge of possession of an assault rifle.

Posted by resident
a resident of Willowgate
22 hours ago

Los Altos High School, class of 1986!

Posted by Member
a resident of Cuesta Park
20 hours ago

Correct the terminology: 'as well as a loaded AK-47 assault rifle and several magazine rounds.' Magazines for firearms are loaded with rounds, so they would become loaded magazines.


Posted by Marc S.
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
19 hours ago

ahhh, and here I thought our high tax dollars guaranteed us safety

Posted by O
a resident of Castro City
19 hours ago

So sorry, Mark. Get well quickly and recover. Hasn't been easy for us locals who were born here. '86 grad also. Life is crazy. Wish you speedy recovery.

Posted by tiredoftheassualtrifleBS
a resident of Rex Manor
18 hours ago

Unless this was a fully automatic rifle (ie a machine gun) it was NOT an Assault rifle. Please do your job and research terms properly before using them.

Posted by resident
a resident of Willowgate
18 hours ago

The Merriam-Webster definition of "assault rifle" includes semi-automatic weapons. This is the definition that the police press release is using. Presumably, the Mountain View Police have some familiarity with different types of rifles. Web Link

