Uploaded: Mon, Mar 6, 2017, 2:35 pm

Trump issues revised travel ban, revokes previous order

New executive order goes into effect on March 16 banning U.S. entry to people from six predominantly Muslim countries

President Donald Trump on Monday signed a revised and scaled-down executive order banning entry to the United States by certain citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump's first order on Jan. 27, which applied to seven countries, was blocked by federal courts, first by a U.S. district judge in Seattle and then by a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

The new executive order revokes the Jan. 27 order.

The ban, effective Thursday, March 16, no longer applies to people from Iraq. It applies to visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The new order does not exclude people who have visas, are legal permanent residents of the U.S. or have dual citizenship.

It bars other visitors from those countries for 90 days to enable the Trump Administration to review screening procedures. It also suspends the nation's refugee admissions program for 120 days.

The original ban resulted in chaos at U.S. airports and widespread protests.

A number of lawsuits were filed in federal courts around the nation to challenge the earlier order. The only one to reach a federal appeals court was a lawsuit filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota.

The U.S. Department of Justice appealed unsuccessfully to the 9th Circuit after losing before the trial judge in Seattle.

In its Feb. 9 decision, the appeals court said the executive order appeared to violate the due process rights of certain groups of people, including permanent U.S. residents, visa holders from the targeted countries and undocumented individuals already in the U.S.

The appeals panel also said the two states had raised serious constitutional questions regarding their claim of religious discrimination against Muslims, but said it was not deciding that question for the time being.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement on Monday that the new order "will make America safer, and address long-overdue concerns about the security of our immigration system."

"We must undertake a rigorous review of our visa and refugee vetting programs to increase our confidence in the entry decisions we make for visitors and immigrants to the United States," Kelly said.

A spokesman for the Washington state attorney general's office was not immediately available for comment on whether a challenge to the new order is planned.

The American Civil Liberties Union claimed Trump's action continues the alleged religious discrimination of the previous order.

Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, predicted the order will face disapproval from the courts.

Jadwat contended, "The only way to actually fix the Muslim ban is not to have a Muslim ban."

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, also weighed in on the new order, calling it "the same ban, with the same purpose, driven by the same dangerous administration that weakens our ability to fight terror."

"The White House has desperately sought to invent an after-the-fact justification for its baldly prejudiced and unconstitutional Muslim and refugee ban," Pelosi said.

"The President claims he is strengthening our security, but his administration's dangerous and incompetent actions are making America less safe, not more," she said.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Angie
a resident of another community
19 hours ago

I don't understand why this is being fought so hard? Why not know exactly who is coming in? Why not try to understand the intentions of incoming immigrants?

I lock my house doors, even when I'm home. They are locked twice, once with the lock on the doorknob, and once with the deadbolt. This is on all three doors.

I don't lock my door because I hate my neighbor, or hate the family walking on the street, or hate the lady driving up my driveway, or even hate the guy knocking on my door. I don't hate the folks on the outside of my door.

I lock my door because I love the people on the inside. I'm trying to protect myself, my family, my possessions, and even my pets.

I will make sure I want to unlock my door, before I actually unlock my door. Would it make sense for me to ask a stranger who he is and what does he want... while he's already standing in my kitchen, with my butcher knife?

VET INCOMING IMMIGRANTS. I didn't say deny entry forever... just til we are sure we want them inside our kitchen. Cuz the butcher knife they can weild might be to cut up dinner... or it might be to murder us where we stand.

Posted by @Angie
a resident of Castro City
18 hours ago

You seem to be quite confused. Refugees and immigrants from these countries already go through a long, rigorous vetting process, so you should already be happy.

In fact, it's so rigorous that more Sikhs mistaken for Muslims have been killed by right-wing American terrorists than people in the United States have have been killed by immigrants and refugees from the, now six, countries affected by the Muslim ban (that number is zero, for those keeping count).

Posted by citizen
a resident of Slater
17 hours ago

Very curious that Muslim-majority countries where Trump owns property are not included in this ban. Also very curious that Christian-majority countries with known terrorist problems are not included (eg Venezuela, Colombia, Russia). I agree with the previous poster that if you want to exclude individuals with terrorist ties, then do it with the existing visa process. Blanket bans based on nationality or religion based on questionable stereotypes are clearly illegal.

