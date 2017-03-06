News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 6, 2017, 11:02 am

Google researcher dies in Hayward motorcycle crash

Former Stanford student had recently joined Google's research team

The name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash late last month in Hayward was released Sunday by the Alameda County coroner. He was identified as 33-year-old San Francisco resident Andrea Bittau.

Bittau crashed at about 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 25 on A Street, just east of Hesperian Boulevard. Bittau was riding a blue Yamaha bike on A Street when he apparently lost control of it and crashed into a utility pole.

Bittau was taken to Eden Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

Bittau was born in Bulgaria, according to an obituary published by Driscoll's Valencia St. Serra Mortuary in San Francisco.

According to officials with the Department of Computer Science at the University College London, Bittau was an undergraduate there in 2001 and earned a doctorate in computer science there in 2005.

Following graduation, Bittau was postdoctoral student at Stanford University before joining a Silicon Valley startup named Pure Storage. He joined Google's security research group last year, according to two professors at University College London.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Hayward police Sgt. Jason Corsolini at (510) 293-7149.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by BD
a resident of Cuesta Park
22 hours ago

My condolences to his friends and family. It sounds as if he may have a Mountain View connection if he worked at the same Pure Storage firm that is based on Castro Street.

