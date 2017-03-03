UPDATE: Dump truck hits U.S. Highway 101 overpass

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 3: Caltrans spokesman Robert Haus said all lanes of U.S. Highway 101 should reopen by 7 p.m. Friday, but on the Embarcadero Road overpass, the righthand, westbound lane will remain closed indefinitely following the dump truck crash into the overpass on Thursday night.

The number 3 lane -- second from the left -- reopened at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Caltrans officials originally thought the HOV lane would remain closed indefinitely after discovering a steel girder was punctured and would need replacing. Further evaluation, however, revealed the damage was not extensive enough for a long-term closure of the freeway lane, Haus said.

Instead, crews will secure a tarp around the damaged section of the overpass to catch pieces of debris that could fall onto the freeway.

Crews will repair the damaged structure during nights to avoid traffic impacts, he said.

========================

A dump truck struck the overpass on U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto on Thursday night, closing down two lanes.

The 2017 Peterbilt truck was going south on the freeway near Embarcadero Road around 10:50 p.m., when it struck the overpass. The bed it was hauling ripped open, leaving debris on lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig-alert was issued at 11:09 p.m. closing the two far left lanes. Drivers were still able to travel on Embarcadero Road and the overpass, police said.

Responding firefighters found a "significant crack in the overpass" and requested Caltrans to the scene to evaluate the damage, CHP officials said.

CHP Officer Art Montiel recommended drivers take Interstate Highway 280 while the lanes are closed. Southbound traffic was snarled all the way to Whipple Avenue in Redwood City, according to a CHP traffic-collision report. The congestion eased up at the University Avenue-Embarcadero stretch of Highway 101 around 10 a.m. Traffic east of the freeway in East Palo Alto at the University Avenue overpass and East Bayshore Road was also jammed.

A 24-year-old Fremont man, Sukhpal Singh, was driving the two-axle truck, leaving a work site on University Avenue, and forgot to put down the bed of his truck. It was traveling down the freeway in the rightmost (number 1) lane and hit the overpass, which caused the bed to partially detach, Montiel said.

Hydraulic fluid leaked from the truck on the HOV lane as a result of the crash, Montiel said.

The officer said the truck had its lid lifted as it went through the overpass, which is 15 feet and 5 inches tall.

Montiel said the driver was left with cuts to his face and taken to Stanford Hospital for treatment. No other cars were involved in the crash.

Singh will be cited, but it's not clear what for, according to Montiel. Drugs or alcohol didn't appear to play a role.

The CHP was waiting on a Caltrans engineer to arrive from Sacramento Friday afternoon to assess the 27-foot-wide crack the truck left on the overpass, according to Montiel.

Lanes were initially estimated to reopen around noon Friday, but Caltrans extended the closure to 3 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call CHP Officer Tim Yu at 650-369-6261.