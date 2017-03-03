Dump truck hits U.S. Highway 101 overpass

A dump truck struck an overpass on U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto on Thursday night, which has closed down two lanes not expected to reopen until noon Friday.

The semi-trailer truck was going south on the freeway near Embarcadero Road around 10:50 p.m. where it struck the overpass and the container it was hauling ripped open, leaving debris on lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig-alert was issued at 11:09 p.m. closing the two far left lanes that are estimated to reopen around noon.

Responding firefighters found a "significant crack in the overpass," and requested Caltrans to the scene to evaluate the damage, CHP officials said.

CHP Officer Art Montiel recommended drivers take Interstate Highway 280 while the closure is in place.

A 24-year-old Fremont man was driving the two-axle truck and forgot to put down the lid. It was traveling down the freeway as if it was dumping trash into the bed, Montiel said.

The officer estimated the truck was about 60 feet tall with the lid lifted as it went through the overpass, where the height limit is 15 feet and 5 inches.

The driver was left with cuts to his face and taken to Stanford Hospital for treatment, Montiel said. No other cars were involved in the crash.

The CHP is waiting on a Caltrans engineer to arrive from Sacramento and assess the 27-foot crack the truck left on the overpass, according to Montiel.

If the engineer says the lanes can't reopen due to the damage, the worst case scenario would be a hard closure of the roadway through the weekend for emergency work. If repairs extend into Monday, commuters can expect heavy traffic, Montiel said.