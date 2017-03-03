City to hire valets for free public parking

Looking to free up some parking space downtown, Mountain View will be taking a page from the Ritz-Carlton by bringing private valets to one of the city's largest lots.

The new valet service, expected to launch sometime in spring and run for a year, is going to be tested out at the parking lot at the corner of Franklin and Villa streets, across from the Tied House). The lot has about 80 parking spaces, and almost every one of them is occupied on any given day around dinnertime. City officials believe a well-run valet service could help squeeze in about two dozen extra vehicles. For that extra capacity, City Council members unanimously agreed it was worth hiring two parking attendants at a cost of $100,000.

That might seem like a high price for free parking, but it was described as a bargain compared to the cost of building new parking spaces. With every square foot of downtown already built up, the only way to add more parking would be to build a new multistory garage, said Tony Siress, CEO of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce. The cost of a garage breaks down to about $55,000 or more per parking space, according to city staff estimates.

"You have that cost and you also have to own the land. That's a crucial resource, and do you really want to contribute it to parking?" Siress said. "It might not be the best investment to build a traditional parking garage when it might not be needed in the near future."

The Feb. 28 discussion signaled how rapidly local leaders have shifted their outlook on the need for public parking in the city's commercial core, which currently has about 1,600 off-street parking spaces. As recently as last year, new parking was a must-have for any new downtown development, and council members were reluctant to budge on it. Downtown parking became the big sticking point over talks last year to transform two public lots into a high-end hotel and office complex. At the time, city officials insisted the new developments include more than doubling the number of parking spaces currently offered by the lots.

But on Tuesday, council members echoed a common sentiment that traditional parking needs could soon become obsolete as new technology develops, particularly with self-driving cars. At this time, building new parking garages could soon become a dead-end, said Councilman Lenny Siegel.

"We're always struggling with what to do with parking," he said. "But in 10 years we may have tied up space anticipating something that we'll no longer need."

Council members last took a magnifying glass to the changing paradigm for parking a few months ago, when they reviewed their ambitious plans to add about 10,000 new apartments in North Bayshore. At the time, council members worried they could be going too far as traffic consultants laid out a futuristic vision of a near auto-free society. Among their suggestions, those consultants urged the city to tightly restrict parking, making it so two apartments would have to share one parking space between them.

With robo-cars still years away, Mountain View's already bustling downtown will still need some parking options in the interim, and that's where temporary ideas like the valet service come into play. In fact, Mountain View is borrowing the valet idea from Google, which reportedly uses similar services to pack in extra vehicles at some of the company's North Bayshore lots.

"Valet" is really a poor word to describe the new program, making it seem like attendants in tuxedos would be providing some high-end service on the city's dime, Siress said. The real service being provided is inventory management, allowing more cars to be packed into the limited space, he said. Those attendants would guide drivers to where to leave their cars, sometimes double-parking in front of other vehicles. Drivers would leave their keys with the attendants so they could rearrange the vehicles as needed. Drivers would not be expected to pay or tip the attendants.

Ride-sharing incentives

The parking service was just one piece of a new parking strategy approved by the council. Members also signed off on a new agreement with Lyft and Uber to encourage more drivers to begin using ride-sharing services as a way to reduce the number of parked cars.

To that end, Mountain View is putting forward $50,000 to pay half the cost for anyone traveling downtown with one of the ride-sharing services. To avoid riders exploiting the program, city officials laid out some criteria. Mountain View will pay half the cost, up to $5 for an Uber or Lyft trip, but the rides have to be based within the city boundaries, and not coming from the San Francisco airport, for example. City staff members said they were still working with the companies to figure out whether the discount would be provided through a coupon code or if it would be built into the software to automatically mark down the price.

Representatives from both ride-sharing companies thanked the council and promised they would share their aggregated data to show transportation patterns for use in future planning. The service is expected to start this spring and run for six months.

Both parking initiatives are being run as pilot programs to provide data for city officials to analyze later. The programs are being funded through the city's Parking District fund, which draws money from parking permits and property fees.

The City Council approved the programs in a unanimous 7-0 vote.