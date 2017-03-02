News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 2, 2017, 12:11 pm

City reopens applications to rent control committee

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Despite having a surplus of candidates, Mountain View is going to be launching a second round of applications for the new Rental Housing Committee.

The five-person rental committee will be the group in charge of administering the Measure V rent-control program. The city last put out a call for prospective applicants in December and 19 people applied.

But reviewing the candidates last month, some on the City Council said they were disappointed that no local landlords had applied. They asked to reopen the application period to encourage more apartments owners to serve on the committee to balance out what they saw as a renter-heavy candidate pool.

This idea is complicated by the lawsuit against Measure V filed by the California Apartment Association, which is currently blocking the rent-control program from taking effect. City officials had warned that the judge overseeing the case could allow the rent-control law to go forward as soon as March 14. For that reason, they worried that there wasn't enough time to do another round of candidate applications and interviews.

But that timing appears to no longer be a problem. In recent days, attorneys on both sides of the case agreed to postpone the court hearing to April 4. On Tuesday, the city's Housing Department staff updated the city's website to include new applications for the rental-housing committee. The deadline to apply is March 17.

City Council members have already spent two lengthy meetings interviewing candidates for the committee. On Feb. 21, the council selected its six top candidates, but members made clear they were not voting to make any final committee appointments. It is not clear how council members plan to compare any new second-round applicants to the candidates they've already interviewed.

All Mountain View residents are allowed to apply in this second application round -- not just landlords.

More information and application materials can be found at the city's website.

--Mark Noack

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

I will not be surprised that the two members of the CSFRA board that are to represent the landlords and real estate interests will withdraw their application because their private email and text messages have been declared public records by the Cal Supreme Court.

Under the recent California Supreme Court case of CITY OF SAN JOSE et al., v. THE SUPERIOR COURT OF SANTA, case decision, the Court has declared that the Committee members will be required to disclose private text and email messages. The court ruled:

“AP

Updated 1 hr 9 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- The public has a right to access emails and text messages about government business on the private phones and accounts of state and local officials and employees, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

In a unanimous decision, the court said those communications were subject to disclosure under the California Public Records Act and not shielded because they were sent or received in personal accounts.

"If communications sent through personal accounts were categorically excluded from CPRA, government officials could hide their most sensitive, and potentially damning, discussions in such accounts," Associate Justice Carol Corrigan wrote for the seven-member court.

The ruling came in a lawsuit against the city of San Jose. San Jose City Attorney Richard Doyle said he was not surprised by the decision and did not plan to challenge it.”( Web Link)

This issue is likely to impact the CSFRA board because the 2 members that are to represent landlords and real estate interests will likely withdraw their application. The decision states that anyone who is an “official” is subject to the decision. These two will have to provide the public with said disclosure of private communications if they involve any actions or case considerations being considered by the Board. They will refuse to comply with public disclosure of their communications that are likely to indicate that they are acting as agents for the private interests when doing so is against the California Political Reform Act.

This decision is going to cause great problems for Mountain View in general because the City will now have to compile the new information and provide it to the public. Especially if the City was using private channels of communication to discuss public issues, or worse coordinate with private interests regarding the decisions being made by the council or other employees of the city.




Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Avocado and Wine-Soaked Sundried Tomato Crostini
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 4,164 views

View all local blogs
 