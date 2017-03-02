City reopens applications to rent control committee

Despite having a surplus of candidates, Mountain View is going to be launching a second round of applications for the new Rental Housing Committee.

The five-person rental committee will be the group in charge of administering the Measure V rent-control program. The city last put out a call for prospective applicants in December and 19 people applied.

But reviewing the candidates last month, some on the City Council said they were disappointed that no local landlords had applied. They asked to reopen the application period to encourage more apartments owners to serve on the committee to balance out what they saw as a renter-heavy candidate pool.

This idea is complicated by the lawsuit against Measure V filed by the California Apartment Association, which is currently blocking the rent-control program from taking effect. City officials had warned that the judge overseeing the case could allow the rent-control law to go forward as soon as March 14. For that reason, they worried that there wasn't enough time to do another round of candidate applications and interviews.

But that timing appears to no longer be a problem. In recent days, attorneys on both sides of the case agreed to postpone the court hearing to April 4. On Tuesday, the city's Housing Department staff updated the city's website to include new applications for the rental-housing committee. The deadline to apply is March 17.

City Council members have already spent two lengthy meetings interviewing candidates for the committee. On Feb. 21, the council selected its six top candidates, but members made clear they were not voting to make any final committee appointments. It is not clear how council members plan to compare any new second-round applicants to the candidates they've already interviewed.

All Mountain View residents are allowed to apply in this second application round -- not just landlords.

More information and application materials can be found at the city's website.

--Mark Noack