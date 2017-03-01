High school board set to adopt new sexual harassment policies

Mountain View-Los Altos High School District officials took a close look at new harassment policies Monday night, with hopes that a clear and up-to-date policy on how the district responds to sexual harassment complaints will better inform teens and parents of their civil rights.

At a special meeting on Feb. 27, board members were expected to approve updated policies on child abuse and its prevention, discrimination, harassment and sexual harassment -- all with language pulled directly from the California School Boards Association (CSBA). All of these policies have not been revised since at least 2002, and include anemic language that does not reflect new laws and new court rulings at the state and federal level.

Among the changes, the new board policies call on all of the district schools and programs to maintain a "safe school environment" free from harassment and discrimination on campus, as well as off-campus sexual harassment and violence that has a "continuing effect on campus." The policy also requires district staff to inform students on what constitutes sexual harassment and sexual violence, and give potential victims a clear message that they don't have to endure sexual harassment under any circumstances.

The revision follows news last month that there is a pending investigation by the U.S. Office for Civil Rights to determine whether a former student's rights were violated by the district. The student filed the complaint claiming that the district failed to investigate an alleged rape that occurred off campus, and did not provide accommodations afforded to her under the Title IX, which protects students from gender discrimination at school.

School district officials contest the claims, and say that the district worked in accordance with the law. Superintendent Jeff Harding told the Voice last month that the district did not open an investigation because the alleged rape happened off campus, and the two students involved attended different district campuses.

When asked whether the board updates are being made in light of the allegations, Harding said the district has been in the process of updating all the outdated policies, including ones related to sexual harassment, since August. The sexual harassment and discrimination policies are timely, he said, given the number of school dances in the upcoming months.

But when it came time for a vote, board member Phil Faillace said he had reservations about copying CSBA policies without explaining what any of it means to the school community at large. He argued that the district already has to uphold state and federal civil rights laws on the books -- rather than via a board policy -- so why bother issuing a policy update loaded with legal jargon that does little to inform students and families of their rights?

"Even after all the research I did, I still don't feel like I completely understand this new (policy)," he said. "I don't want to pass a policy I can't understand. I don't care who wrote it for me."

Faillace suggested that the board instead revise the policy by, at a minimum, adding in definitions necessary to understand what rights students are afforded under the law. Phrases like "hostile education environment" appear in the board policy, but have a far-reaching definition to include any situation where a student's academic performance is adversely affected by an intimidating or offensive environment. What's more, he said, the policy makes no explicit mention of protecting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender students, which would be important if federal protections for LGBT students are eroded under the President Donald Trump's administration.

Board member Joe Mitchner said he wanted to pass the policy updates right away, and have sexual harassment and discrimination policies that are up-to-date -- rather than 15 years old -- to avoid any sort of liability. A vote to approve the updated policy failed 2-3, with board member Fiona Walter and Mitchner in favor and board members Debbie Torok, Sanjay Dave and Faillace against. The revised version of the policies are expected to come back for approval sometime in March.

The delay won't mean that the district will be flouting its job to protect students rights in the meantime, Harding said.

"We follow current California law, and if our board policy doesn't reflect the latest in the law, we adhere to the latest mandate out of court cases and the education code," Harding said. "The policy really helps our school leaders communicate, unambiguously, what the latest laws are with our parents and students."

The changing laws regarding sexual harassment, sexual assault and the idea of "affirmative" consent could mean changes in classroom instruction as well. Trustees mulled over whether teaching health as a half-year class during sophomore year is really an adequate way to cover a field that has broadened so much over the last two decades. Complicating the law further is the ubiquitous use of technology, which has posed challenges for district schools in recent years. Last year, the Mountain View Police Department conducted a months-long investigation into teens who were accused of sharing nude photos of classmates over the file-sharing service Dropbox.

Faillace said the district really ought to start teaching students how to be safe "netizens" as soon as they hit freshman year.

"You gotta start early, like once we hand you that Chromebook in ninth grade, we have to teach you how to use that responsibly," he said.