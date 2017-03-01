News

Books Inc moving to new Castro St. home

Store relocating to former BookBuyers space, next door

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View's landmark downtown bookstore, Books Inc., is planning to leave its Castro Street location of 15 years But it won't be going far.

Books Inc.'s new home will be roughly 50 feet down the street at a vacant space that used to house the second-hand bookstore BookBuyers.

Why is an established bookstore stepping into another's old home? Books Inc. Manager Glen Robbe said the move comes mainly due to financial reasons. They signed a 10-year lease to take over the 317 Castro Street location at a price much less than if they stayed put, he said. Plus, the move should be a piece of cake since it's just one door down, he said.

"This should be a really simple move We should be able to just put things in carts and roll them down the sidewalk," he said. "We're really excited about this. I think it's going to be a better experience for the customer."

There's definitely some pros and cons with the new location, Robbe said. The owner of the former Bookbuyers site is upgrading the location with new lighting and converting the large floor into three separate store spaces. Losing the lucrative corner location will be unfortunate, Robbe said, but the new space should provide more room for a children's area.

Leslie Mills, the owner of the 317 Castro Street location, plans to partition the former BookBuyers store into three separate commercial spaces. Books Inc. will be taking over about 4,000 square feet of space, roughly the same size at their current location. Meanwhile, the international bakery chain Paris Baguette has also recently announced plans to move in next door, so long as they can get city permits. That still remains tentative since city officials have been reluctant to sanction more downtown restaurant space, explained landlord Leslie Mills.

The change for Books Inc. comes as bad news for its upstairs neighbor, the coffee shop Caffe Romanza. When the bookshop's lease expires in May, Romanza owner Jay Kim said he would also need to relocate. But so far he hasn't been able to find a new space, and he said his prospects aren't good for finding something affordable downtown. He is mulling possibly relocating further south, perhaps even as far as San Jose.

Even as the retail industry for books has dwindled in recent years, the Bay Area chain Books Inc. has shown remarkable resilience and even some growth. The chain currently has nine neighborhood stores and two smaller shops at the SFO airport. Next year, the bookseller company plans to open its 10th store at the Pruneyard Shopping Center in Campbell.

Smaller bookstores have benefited in recent years from the decline of large "superstore" booksellers like Borders, said Hut Landon of the Northern California Independent Booksellers Association in an earlier interview with the Voice.

Comments

Posted by Love Caffe Romanza
a resident of North Bayshore
13 hours ago

Book Buyers is a huge space. Make space for Caffe Romanza and Jay! Our family has been going to Caffe Romanza for years. We love eating and working there. The food and drinks are delicious and much better priced than all of the chains going in everywhere else. I would take Caffe Romanza over Paris Baguette any day. The city should avoid giving a permit to a big chain and try to preserve what we already love in Mountain View.

Save Caffe Romanza! Support small business, Mountain View!

Posted by CourtneyB
a resident of North Whisman
10 hours ago

I agree! Caffe Romanza is my go-to lunch place when I want tasty food and an opportunity to talk without crowds and noise. It's also a great place to write and eat and meet fellow book lovers in the same location. I strongly recommend that Books Inc consider taking them along. Also agree re: Paris Baguette. Nice, but not even close to the quality of Caffe Romanza. I would not transfer my lunch location there, so would probably spend less time in Mountain View at lunchtime. So many people I know buy books after having lunch, I can imagine the lack of a cafe might cut into Books Inc bottom line. Save my Caffe!

Posted by Steve
a resident of Monta Loma
10 hours ago

I was walking by Books, Inc. the other day and saw the sign that they were leaving. I am really glad that they are just moving next door--they are a great asset for downtown. Maybe they should put up a sign saying they are moving next door so passers-by like me don't get worried...

Posted by Ken M
a resident of Monta Loma
10 hours ago

I'm not surprised at all. Book buyers didn't stand a chance with a store selling books in better condition right next door. Now Books Inc gets the less expensive space. Good move!

Posted by Susan B
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

I'm so glad Books Inc. will still remain in the downtown area. My family and I have enjoyed this book store for many years, and I'm glad they are wanting to expand the children's section. Caffe Romanza has also been a big hit for us since we often stop by for yummy treats either before or after shopping. It's our hope that Caffe Romanza and Books Inc. will move together in the new space since they have been a successful team for many years.

Posted by Holly
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

Thrilled we will keep Books Inc in downtown.I will be a regular buyer !

Posted by Ricky
a resident of Cuernavaca
7 hours ago

Not being able to take unbought books into the cafe really killed any advantages of colocation for me. Barnes and Noble does it albeit not very comfortably. Waterstones in the UK seems difficult to beat, except it's a bit far.

Posted by a book buyer
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Ah, too bad they won't be taking over the whole space. Currently Books Inc. is kind of cramped and has a limited selection. It would have been nice for them to expand.

Posted by patrick
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

Just how many upscale bakeries does one street need? For retail to succeed we need something interesting to visit. Paris Baguette I dont know you but I really dont want you. We already have a really authentic chinese bakery, and a pricey bakery for the 1% I forget the name its so great! I looked at it once, laughed at the prices and moved on.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT PLEASE!!!!!!! Personally I loved the used bookstore and see no reason to buy books at full retail plus tax - are you guys crazy?

Posted by Racist Much @patrick?
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

@partick, Paris Baguette is of Korean origin. But it was nice of you to compare them to Chinese. But like you say "[you] really don't want to know", and that's apparent.

Go back to what ever rock you crawled out from under.

