Man arrested after one person stabbed

A Palo Alto man was arrested Monday night in connection to a stabbing in Mountain View that wounded one person, according to police.

Officers received reports of a stabbing on the 1100 block of Phyllis Avenue around 10 p.m., and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Officers searched the area and detained a man, identified by police as 55-year-old Paul Goldman, who was allegedly trying to leave the area. Goldman was arrested on attempted murder charges and has been booked into Santa Clara County jail without bail.

During the investigation, Phyllis Avenue was closed off between Pamela Drive and Hans Avenue for several hours. The road was reopened early Tuesday morning, Feb. 28.

Goldman and the victim knew each other, and police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. There's no indication that this was gang-related, Nelson said.

Information on the victim is not being released at this time, Nelson said on Tuesday morning.