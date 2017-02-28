News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 28, 2017, 11:30 am

Jewish Community Center reopens following threatening phone call

Facilities return to normal operations following nearly two-hour closure

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

The Oshman Family Jewish Community Center campus was closed for about two hours Monday evening after staff at the facility received a threatening phone call, the organization said on Twitter.

The call contained a bomb threat, an email from the JCC to its members stated.

The site at 3921 Fabian Way in Palo Alto was evacuated and parents were notified of where to pickup their children, according to a tweet posted at 5:25 p.m.

Police were notified of the situation and worked with Oshman Family JCC to make sure the campus was deemed safe. The campus was shut down and classes were canceled during the closure.

Claire Lee said on Twitter that she was at the gym on campus and her two children were in the crèche (also known as a day care center) when they were asked to leave at 5:28 p.m. She and her kids were able to safely evacuate, but called the scene at the parking lot "chaos" as everyone was attempting to leave at the same time, she said.

Palo Alto police Agent Marianna Villaescusa said JCC staff reported the unspecified threat at about 4:50 p.m. The campus was evacuated by the time they arrived on scene.

Officers didn't find anything during their search of the campus and gave the all-clear around 7:15 p.m., Villaescusa said.

The Palo Alto site is one of nearly 24 Jewish institutions that have received threats Monday, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

One of those places was the league's San Francisco Regional Office where a staff member received a call at 4:19 p.m. and everyone inside evacuated without incident. It was the second threat the organization received this week and has seen nearly 90 other threats to other Jewish institutions across the country.

Other Jewish community centers throughout Northern California have received threatening phone calls in the past few weeks, the league said.

In an email announcing the "all clear," Oshman Family JCC staff stated: "Though it is distressing to receive such a call and to have to close the facilities, we are very grateful for the understanding and patience of all those who took part in the evacuation or who picked up their children from the evacuation site. The evacuation was conducted safely, and we were able to resume normal operations within about two and a half hours. We will, of course, be reviewing what we have learned from today’s events to ensure that we continue to improve our security and communications.

"As this email goes out, the vibrancy and resilience of our community is on full display: a concert is in full swing in the Schultz Cultural Arts Hall after a briefly delayed start, members are working out at the fitness center, and we have received a tremendous outpouring of support. We are touched — and awed — by the strength and warmth of this extraordinary community."

Nathaniel Bergson-Michelson, the Oshman JCC's chief marketing officer, said Tuesday that a front desk employee answered the threatening call, but couldn't provide more details on the exchange due to the ongoing investigation.

The threat was a first for the organization, but staff was prepared and trained to address a variety of security situations, Bergson-Michelson said.

He didn't know how many people were at the campus when the call was made, but everyone was able to evacuate safely.

"Any evacuation is an unusual change to our normal procedure but everyone was kept safe and everyone was taken care of," Bergson-Michelson said.

Campus staff will be evaluating Monday's incident and their security procedures to better address any future threats, Bergson-Michelson said.

Comments

Posted by bannon
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

NBC News says the most powerful man in America is an anti-Semite: Web Link
Another report from the Anti-Defamation League: Web Link

Is the FBI investigating the dozens of nationwide attacks and threats on Jewish cemeteries and Jewish institutions (including the Anti-Defamation League) as acts of terrorism? If not, why not?

Posted by Relax
a resident of Castro City
8 hours ago

[Post removed due to personal attacks]

Posted by 2 down, more to come
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

Scum like the people who phoned this in and their apologists still hide in the dark or behind a screen.
As the more easily led sheep become "emboldened" by their shepherd, more will be caught more will shed tears as they get a first hand lesson in real American Values, just like these two are now learning:
Web Link

I look fwd to seeing more weepy weepy tears like this coming out of people like these two as they get put away for years. Let the cockroaches come into the light, we have lots of bug spray in America and more people who want to spray it than don't. Now...come get your medicine from America fools. Hahaha!

Posted by Alan L.
a resident of Cuernavaca
7 hours ago

The seemingly coordinated instances of anti right wing wild demonstrations, and the opposite, anti semitic rants and vandalism show a problem associated with our electronically supported easy mass messaging and access. There are many unthinking and easily led stupids in our citizenry, and egocentric miserable haters in the community can lead the stupids into stupid acts of disrespect and violence toward others. We need political leaders to use the mass social media to strongly dissaprove and disclaim the haters.

