Tonight: Council meets for pivotal goal-setting session

Mountain View's City Council will gather tonight for the most far-reaching meeting of the year, aiming to lay out a slate of new priorities for the city's limited resources.

Held every two years, the meeting known as the goal-setting session has become the city's launchpad for taking stock and laying out new programs and initiatives. As in previous years, the Feb. 27 meeting is expected to produce two to four overarching goals that will guide city staff in the coming years.

Those high-level goals will be boiled down at a meeting scheduled for April when the council will propose specific action plans.

Two years ago, the goal-setting session resulted in the city's putting a priority on environmental sustainability, transportation and boosting the city's housing stock. In its report, city staff acknowledged that about one-third of the priorities from that last goal-setting round are still in progress and won't be completed for months.

The City Council's goal setting session is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, at the Police and Fire Auditorium at 1000 Villa St. An agenda of the meeting can be found at the city's website