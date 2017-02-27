News

Police find burglary suspect in apartment bathroom

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A transient man who allegedly burglarized a Mountain View business earlier this month has been arrested, according to police.

Officers found the man, identified as 29-year-old Frank Braby, sleeping in the clubhouse restroom of an apartment complex on the 100 block of Calderon Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. One of the officers noticed that Braby was wearing the same outfit as a suspect who had reportedly burglarized a business in the 400 block of Clyde Avenue the week before, according to Mountain View police.

Surveillance footage from the burglary showed a man, who wore "distinctive clothing" identical to Braby's outfit, stealing several items, including laptop computers, according to police. Officers later found Braby was in possession of the business' laptops, police said.

Braby was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property and burglary, and cited for trespassing for sleeping in the apartment complex's bathroom. Braby was booked into Santa Clara County jail without bail, and the laptop was returned to the business, police said.

Comments

Posted by David in Waverly park
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago

Great work MVPD!

Posted by D Man.
a resident of Shoreline West
28 minutes ago

Great work I've seen this punk around near safeway and the khols parking lot. Mt View needs to help eachother and report any suspicious people we cant let this town turn into the Jungle like San Jose.

Posted by noneckjoe
a resident of Bailey Park
4 minutes ago

Obvious meth head. Just look at him.

