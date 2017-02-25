News

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 25, 2017, 6:42 pm

South Bay prepares to start clean-energy alternative

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

South Bay cities in the coming weeks will be flipping the on switch for a new clean-energy alternative that is being presented as a rival to PG&E.

The new utility -- Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) -- is set to roll out in the coming months. Ratepayers will automatically be enrolled in SVCE unless they request to stick with PG&E. By default, new customers will be signed up for SVCE's "GreenStart" program -- a 100-percent carbon-free package, about half of which comes from renewable sources. Even with the clean energy program, SVCE officials believe the basic package should be slightly cheaper than standard PG&E rates.

Starting in April, customers in Mountain View will be gradually added to the new energy alternative unless they opt out. The rollout will occur in three phases in April, July and October, which will begin on the southern side of Mountain View and move north. Specific boundaries for when individual neighborhoods would be added to the new program are not currently available.

Households that want to go further with clean energy can pay a surcharge to sign up for the "GreenPrime" program, which is sourced entirely from renewable power. That program is expected to cost about $4 a month more than the standard "GreenStart" package.

More information on the new clean-energy alternative will be shared at an upcoming Mountain View meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at the City Council Chambers at 500 Castro St.

Comments

Posted by John F
a resident of Cuesta Park
22 hours ago

Hello
What are other South Bay Cities being included and when? I live in Morgan Hill and have many clean energy friends in south San Jose.

Posted by ratepayer
a resident of Cuesta Park
10 hours ago

"Ratepayers will automatically be enrolled in SVCE unless they request to stick with PG&E."

Holy cow, talk about stuffing this down our throats. No way am I going to change unless this boodoggle has been running reliably for a few years.

The article pointedly had no information and the transfer starts in APRIL

Posted by ratepayer
a resident of Cuesta Park
10 hours ago

No information on how to opt out

Posted by CARE program user
a resident of Monta Loma
9 hours ago

What about those that are participating in the low income CARE program with PG&E??

Posted by This is great
a resident of Monta Loma
9 hours ago

I'm happy to be able to get my energy from renewable sources and will gladly pay the small surcharge to help protect our environment.

Posted by J
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago

Their website is Web Link and there's an opt out form at Web Link (and supposedly you'll get a notice in the mail)

Areas include "Campbell, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Mountain View, Saratoga, Sunnyvale and unincorporated County of Santa Clara"

I'm cautiously optimistic but I'd like to see a breakdown of PG&E's "you're not buying from us" exit fees, especially for people with significantly lower or higher than average electricity usage. For solar NEM households running close to zero, the metering charges and minimum fees can cost more than the actual usage.

