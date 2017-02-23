County seeks injunction on executive order cutting funds for 'sanctuary jurisdictions'

Santa Clara County asked a federal court Thursday to grant a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking an executive order by President Donald Trump that would deny federal funds to sanctuary cities, counties and states.

The motion was filed Thursday as part of a Feb. 3 lawsuit in which the county challenged Trump's Jan. 25 executive order.

The filing says the county last year received $1.7 billion in federal or federal dependent funds, or 35 percent of its total revenue. It says withholding those funds would cause "immediate and devastating injury" to county residents.

Many county services rely on federal financial support that help support the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, the county's only safety-net hospital; food and nutrition benefits; housing; highway construction and emergency response, according to the county.

"We are defending Santa Clara County’s core values and the values of so many cities and counties across the nation,” county board President Dave Cortese said in a news release.

"There is no justification for withholding nearly $1.7 billion in funds used to deliver essential County services such as medical care for infants and children simply because our County adopted policies that reflect the welcoming, inclusive values of our community," Cortese said.

"Implementation of the President’s unconstitutional order would cause significant and irreparable harm to the County and its residents," County Counsel James Williams said in a statement.

"We are seeking a preliminary injunction now to protect the County from the President’s willful disregard of the limits on his power imposed by the United States Constitution," Williams said.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick is scheduled to hold a hearing on the motion on April 5.

The county's filing alleges that Trump's order is "patently unconstitutional."

The executive order "usurps and expands Congress's spending power in a naked effort to coerce state and local governments, including plaintiff County of Santa Clara, into enforcing the Trump Administration's immigration agenda," county lawyers wrote.

Trump's order would withhold federal funding from local governments that are deemed "sanctuary jurisdictions" because they shield undocumented immigrants from deportation by federal authorities.

The county's motion argues that only Congress has the power to determine federal funding and that the order illegally requires local governments to enforce a federal regulatory program.

The order "brazenly disregards fundamental principles of federalism and separation of powers that define our republican government," the motion says.

A U.S. Justice Department spokesman was not immediately available to comment. The department is due to file a reply to the injunction request by March 9.

