News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 23, 2017, 12:59 pm

County seeks injunction on executive order cutting funds for 'sanctuary jurisdictions'

Motion filed in federal court alleges Trump's order is 'patently unconstitutional.'

Santa Clara County asked a federal court Thursday to grant a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking an executive order by President Donald Trump that would deny federal funds to sanctuary cities, counties and states.

The motion was filed Thursday as part of a Feb. 3 lawsuit in which the county challenged Trump's Jan. 25 executive order.

The filing says the county last year received $1.7 billion in federal or federal dependent funds, or 35 percent of its total revenue. It says withholding those funds would cause "immediate and devastating injury" to county residents.

Many county services rely on federal financial support that help support the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, the county's only safety-net hospital; food and nutrition benefits; housing; highway construction and emergency response, according to the county.

"We are defending Santa Clara County’s core values and the values of so many cities and counties across the nation,” county board President Dave Cortese said in a news release.

"There is no justification for withholding nearly $1.7 billion in funds used to deliver essential County services such as medical care for infants and children simply because our County adopted policies that reflect the welcoming, inclusive values of our community," Cortese said.

"Implementation of the President’s unconstitutional order would cause significant and irreparable harm to the County and its residents," County Counsel James Williams said in a statement.

"We are seeking a preliminary injunction now to protect the County from the President’s willful disregard of the limits on his power imposed by the United States Constitution," Williams said.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick is scheduled to hold a hearing on the motion on April 5.

The county's filing alleges that Trump's order is "patently unconstitutional."

The executive order "usurps and expands Congress's spending power in a naked effort to coerce state and local governments, including plaintiff County of Santa Clara, into enforcing the Trump Administration's immigration agenda," county lawyers wrote.

Trump's order would withhold federal funding from local governments that are deemed "sanctuary jurisdictions" because they shield undocumented immigrants from deportation by federal authorities.

The county's motion argues that only Congress has the power to determine federal funding and that the order illegally requires local governments to enforce a federal regulatory program.

The order "brazenly disregards fundamental principles of federalism and separation of powers that define our republican government," the motion says.

A U.S. Justice Department spokesman was not immediately available to comment. The department is due to file a reply to the injunction request by March 9.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

9 people like this
Posted by Observer
a resident of Old Mountain View
11 hours ago

It would be helpful to know what percentage of federally-funded county services are made us of by illegal immigrants and what percentage of sanctuary city federally-funded and school district services as well, to include total costs as well.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by dude
a resident of another community
9 hours ago

I'm neither here nor there on the issue of illegal immigrants.

What I have an issue with is this state demanding federal funds while not wanting to follow federal laws. It's a pretty entitled attitude...

"Dad, I got a D in math and yeah I ignored your curfew, but you still owe me that smartphone and a new car."

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Swm
a resident of Jackson Park
9 hours ago

Maybe turn over dangerous criminals like you're supposed to and avoid all of this legal mess? Just a thought from silly me.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by James
a resident of Whisman Station
9 hours ago

For every dollar of taxes Californians send to Washington, we get about 75¢ back in federal funding. They're using our tax dollars to help out states with worse economies. If they stop sending funds, we should divert our federal tax dollars to the state and be self-sufficient. "No Taxation Without Representation"

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by James
a resident of Whisman Station
9 hours ago

For the poster: Swm
"Maybe turn over dangerous criminals like you're supposed to and avoid all of this legal mess? Just a thought from silly me."

Actually, we're not "supposed" to do anything. The federal government cannot set rules for state & local law enforcement. The point of sanctuary cities/counties is that local law enforcement doesn't check the person's immigration status when they stop someone. However, if the police stop someone and find outstanding warrants, etc., they will arrest them. Being a sanctuary city/county doesn't mean they get to hide their crimes, it just means that anyone that lives here (legally or not) can feel safe reporting crimes without the threat of being deported.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Sanctuary
a resident of Waverly Park
9 hours ago

Thanks, James. I was about to write up an explanation for these posters but your summary is fantastic. A lot of people seem to have some strange misconceptions about what a sanctuary city is.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by dude
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

@James

If that is what we believe, fine. But state taxes and Federal Taxes are separate buckets. Just because you pay federal taxes doesn't mean you get it all back. Just like the state taxes I pay doesn't necessarily come back to the city in which I live. That is part of living in a large community or organization. You get the benefits of Federal highways no matter what state you drive in. You get the benefit of federal administration over things that cross state boundaries.

If you don't want to follow federal laws, fine. But to do so and still expect Federal funds is hypocrisy.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Doug Pearson
a resident of Blossom Valley
8 hours ago

Thank you James. You are right; there is no law requiring local police to call up Federal immigration authorities and say, "Hey, we have someone here who looks Mexican so you may want to deport him. Don't worry, even though we have nothing to hold him for, we'll throw him in jail for as long as it takes for you to get here and take him off our hands."

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by @dude
a resident of Waverly Park
8 hours ago

We are following federal law. Even sanctuary cities don't interfere with federal law enforcement. However, the federal government cannot compel our state and local law enforcement agencies to enforce federal laws, that's well-settled law.

The problem that Republicans are running into is that the federal government would have to spend a ridiculous amount of money to enforce this themselves, for no real result except harassing otherwise law-abiding residents, tearing apart families, and destroying communities.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by dude
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

@Waverly Park

I don't know enough about it to say if we are or are not complying with Federal law. If we are, then the argument should not be that it's unconstitutional because that's a really thin premise if you ask me.

The argument should be to show that we are in fact in compliance with Federas law.

If we are not in compliance by our choice, then we should shut the #$%& up.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by @dude
a resident of Waverly Park
7 hours ago

Makes sense, we should take legal advice from the guy who doesn't even know what a sanctuary city actually is...

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by pollyanna
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

idolizing this sanctuary city nonsense is leading us all astray.. why would anyone want to turn criminals loose again and again for the innocent public to deal with...WHY? if a criminal is in custody..whether illegal or legal citizen..police depts cooperate with other jurisdictions all over the country and notify them when they have a wanted criminal in custody.. why fight the feds and ICE....why ignore the law for an illegal? it is totally unfair to have a set of rules for citizens and another made up set of rules for illegals.. If we want this huge illegal immigrant problem solved....we had best start by cooperating and being civil. the criminal illegals are already so bad that they are making the decent illegals look bad... If we don't cooperate and compromise and be civil now.. it will be increasingly difficult if not impossible to ever get a pathway to citizenship or work permits or any reasonable solution... starting a war with our federal government over illegal criminals is insane.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Illegal
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago

@ @dude "otherwise law-abiding". Well sure, leaving aside that little "oopsie, came across the Border illegally".

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Sarah1000
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

Thank you so much to the Board of Supervisors and the County's Executive team for taking action and asking our justice system for relief from the threats made by the current administration. We are fortunate to have a Board which cannot be intimidated into supporting actions which will divide families and cause irreparable pain to our fellow community members.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Sanctuary
a resident of Waverly Park
4 hours ago

@pollyanna,

You seem to be misinformed about what a sanctuary city is. Please read James' post above, he explains it quite well. Long story short, sanctuary cities already do exactly what you're asking for. I don't blame you for getting it wrong, since there's a concerted disinformation effort set up to confuse people.

Sanctuary cities protect families and communities, so victims of crimes, like domestic abuse or robbery or assault, don't have to be afraid of reporting it to the police. This keeps everyone safer and is just good, smart policy.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Go Fish Poke Bar in Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 11,677 views

It's President's Day. Why Not Butter Up the Boss?
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 3,649 views

Common Application's 2017-2018 Essay Prompts
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 775 views

The Call for Couples or Marriage Counseling? Communication
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 363 views

View all local blogs
 