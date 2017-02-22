Grant seeks citywide goodwill

There's a sea of grant opportunities out there, but this one definitely stands out as unique.

Four of Mountain View's premier tech companies are pooling money to invest in ideas to make the city more compassionate and equitable. Anyone with an idea how to foster that goodwill is urged to write it up and send it in.

Does that mean free tacos for everyone? Maybe a fleet of bicycles for anyone to use? Or perhaps more public Wi-Fi across Mountain View? Whatever your idea is, the new grant initiative -- Inspire Mountain View -- wants to hear it.

"We're calling on all innovators, creators and dreamers who want to make Mountain View a better place," said Joe Eyre of the Los Altos Community Foundation, the managing partner for the program. "The whole idea here is to make the community more compassionate, equitable and a better place to live and work."

The grant idea comes thanks to generous funding from Google, Synopsys, Symantec and LinkedIn -- corporations that have played a major role in Mountain View's growth. But tied to that growth is a set of byproducts such as traffic congestion, insufficient housing and a lack of parks.

Inspire Mountain View is offering three grant awards for $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000. Applications are being accepted starting this week. The deadline is March 15.

All submissions will be reviewed first by a group of Mountain View leaders and the donor committee. The highest scoring proposals will then be posted online for the public to vote on.

Anyone interested in applying for Inspire Mountain View should visit the program's website at www.inspiremv.org.

-- Mark Noack