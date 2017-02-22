News

Forecast: Rainstorm dissipating, cooler weather ahead

A new storm is expected on Saturday, weather service says

The Bay Area is about to get a break from the heavy rains that battered the region Monday and caused major flooding in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The stormy conditions caused several parts of the Bay Area to receive several inches of rainfall, which contributed to flooding and mudslides.

Some of the places that received the highest amount of rainfall Monday in the Bay Area include the community of Kentfield in Marin County, with 3.49 inches, and the city of Windsor in Sonoma County, with 3.01 inches of rainfall, weather service officials said.

In San Mateo County the community of Pesacdero received 4.07 inches and Saratoga in Santa Clara County received 4.61 inches. Meanwhile, 5.57 inches of rain descended upon Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County, and Big Sur Station in Monterey County received 5.57 inches, according to weather service officials.

By Tuesday night, however, the rain dissipated as the storm system moved north.

Colder temperatures are expected to continue through Saturday morning, weather service officials said.

Temperatures in the low to mid 30s are expected for the rest of the week in inland valley locations, and even colder temperatures, in the mid to upper 20s, are possible for locations more inland.

The cold temperatures could affect livestock and early season crops, according to the weather service.

A new storm system is expected to arrive Saturday and linger into early next week.

That system, however, does not appear to be as wet or windy as Monday's storm, but could exacerbate existing problems stemming from saturated soils, elevated waterways and battered infrastructure, weather service officials said.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by dude
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

I tell my friends back east that we have digital weather out here. It is either a 1 or a 0. Nothing in between...

