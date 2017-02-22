Driver in fatal I-280 crash ID'd

A man who died Monday evening after crashing into a California Highway Patrol car has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as 41-year-old Jeremiah Kiley.

Around 6:50 p.m. Feb. 20, the Santa Clara resident hit the CHP car while the officer assigned to it was assisting a disabled vehicle on southbound Interstate Highway 280 just north of El Monte Road in Los Altos Hills.

The officer suffered minor injuries. Kiley was trapped inside his own vehicle and emergency crews had to extricate him, CHP officers said. He was pronounced dead at Stanford Medical Center.