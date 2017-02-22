News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 22, 2017, 1:08 pm

Driver in fatal I-280 crash ID'd

A man who died Monday evening after crashing into a California Highway Patrol car has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as 41-year-old Jeremiah Kiley.

Around 6:50 p.m. Feb. 20, the Santa Clara resident hit the CHP car while the officer assigned to it was assisting a disabled vehicle on southbound Interstate Highway 280 just north of El Monte Road in Los Altos Hills.

The officer suffered minor injuries. Kiley was trapped inside his own vehicle and emergency crews had to extricate him, CHP officers said. He was pronounced dead at Stanford Medical Center.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Engagement Rings: Myths and Options
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 9,301 views

Opening alert: Go Fish Poke Bar in Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 5,622 views

It's President's Day. Why Not Butter Up the Boss?
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 1,733 views

Common Application's 2017-2018 Essay Prompts
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 313 views

View all local blogs
 