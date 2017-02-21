News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 21, 2017, 10:02 am

Driver dies after crashing into CHP vehicle on I-280

A driver died at a hospital Sunday evening after crashing a car into a California Highway Patrol vehicle that was assisting a disabled vehicle on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Los Altos Hills.

The officer suffered only minor injuries, according to the CHP, and no other victims were transported to a hospital.

The officer was called to the scene, on Highway 280 just north of El Monte Road, around 6:50 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol car was trapped inside and had to be extricated. That victim suffered major injuries, was eventually transported to Stanford Medical Center and pronounced dead.

A Sig-alert was issued at 7:49 p.m., and only one lane is open, according to the CHP.

— Bay City News Service

