With storm brewing, weather service issues advisories

The National Weather Service has issued wind and flood-watch advisories for the San Francisco Bay Area that will be in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday until late Monday night.

With a potent storm expected to bring another round of heavy rainfall, National Weather Service officials are warning that more rain onto already saturated soils will increase the threat of flash flooding; flooding of area creeks, streams and low-lying and poorly drained areas; and rock/mud slides and shallow landslides. It will also increase the likelihood of downed trees, power lines, and damage to roadways.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting approximately 5 inches of rainfall between Sunday night and through early Tuesday morning.

City of Palo Alto staff will be monitoring the weather and creek flows along with working with Caltrans and other agencies to address any issues that may occur, the city announced Sunday.

More city information and resources are available here.

To check on Palo Alto's creeks, see the Palo Alto Creek Monitor page and the San Francisquito Creek flood early-warning map.

In addition to the rain, southerly winds of 20 to 35 mph are expected Sunday afternoon and evening, especially along the coast and in the hills. Gusts will be between 45 and 50 mph.

Strongest winds are anticipated on Monday as a frontal boundary gradually moves south through the area, according to local officials. Gusty winds will make driving difficult. In addition, due to saturated soils, trees and power lines may topple from strong winds, officials said.

Winds will slowly diminish on Monday night.

A second storm front expected Tuesday to Wednesday is not expected to bring as much rain but is also expected to be quite windy.

The City of Palo Alto has set up sandbag stations at the following locations for residents:

â€¢ Rinconada Park

â€¢ Mitchell Park

â€¢ Chaucer Street at Palo Alto Avenue

â€¢ Palo Alto Airport

All the pre-filled bags are gone, so residents must bring their own shovels to scoop sand to fill the sandbags.

To report blocked storm drains, slides and fallen trees, the City asks residents and business owners to call the Public Works after hours line at 650-329-2413. Power outages can be reported at 650-496-6914.