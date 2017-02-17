School district cuts list of new boundary plans

The Mountain View Whisman School District inched its way toward a consensus on new school enrollment boundaries, following a marathon six-hour committee meeting.

The district's Student Attendance Area Task Force agreed at its Feb. 4 meeting to scrap four of the eight proposals designed to re-balance enrollment among campuses, create a boundary for the new Slater Elementary, and reduce the number of families who are zoned for schools miles away from home. The task force also aims to reduce overcrowding at Huff, Bubb and Landels elementary schools, which can barely accept new students who live nearby.

Most committee members agreed to reject proposals that forced students to cross major thoroughfares like Central Expressway and El Camino Real to get to school, many of which were attempts to preserve existing boundaries. One proposal suggested leaving the Shoreline West neighborhood within the Bubb boundary -- despite it being a non-contiguous island north of El Camino -- which would have failed to address Bubb's overcrowding problem. School board members made clear from the outset that schools ought to be zoned for about 450 students, allowing for three classrooms at each grade level.

On top of balancing existing enrollment, Mountain View is in a construction boom that is sure to bring more students into the district. Over 3,500 new residential units are in the pipeline, concentrated heavily in the Whisman area and along El Camino Real. These near-term projects are expected to boost enrollment by 611 elementary and middle school-aged students over the next five years. The city is also planning to allow thousands of new housing units in both the North Bayshore and East Whisman areas -- two tech-heavy areas mostly devoid of housing -- but school district officials said its too difficult to plan for that so far in advance.

Despite narrowing down the list of options, there are still some big differences in the remaining proposals. Whether students south of Central Expressway between California Street and Rengstorff Avenue should go to Castro or Monta Loma remains an open question, as well as whether North Whisman residents should be split between Theuerkauf and Slater or all zoned for Slater.

Multiple neighborhoods in the northwestern end of the city could also end up going to Monta Loma or Theuerkauf depending on the final proposal, including families north of Middlefield Road from Shoreline to Moffett boulevards, as well as families living north of Central Expressway from Rengstorff to Sierra Vista avenues. There's been some debate over the last year whether Rengstorff Avenue ought to be considered a main thoroughfare that's too dangerous for kids to cross.

At the task force's upcoming March 11 meeting, the pool of proposals will be pared down to just two, which means there will be further trade-offs, said Tony Ferruzzo, a senior consultant for the demographic firm Decision Insite who led the lengthy Feb. 4 meeting.

"You can't make everyone happy," Ferruzzo said. "There's no way boundary changes will please everyone."

One thing all four of the remaining proposals have in common is that Huff and Bubb Elementary boundaries are the same -- both schools encompass the entirety of the city south of El Camino Real, with students west of Grant Road attending Bubb and east of the road attending Huff. But task force members balked when Ferruzzo suggested the boundaries for the two schools be set in stone moving forward.

Bubb's newly proposed boundaries, which rezones the Shoreline West neighborhood from Bubb to either Landels or Castro Elementary, prompted some of the neighborhood residents to show up at a board meeting last year urging the board not to dismantle what they called an important part of the Bubb community north of El Camino. They also brought up increases in property values since the area was zoned from Castro to Bubb.

Near the end of the meeting, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph cautioned against individual committee members getting hung up on parts of the decision-making process that were already settled during the six-hour discussion.

"This is not about a unanimous vote, this is about consensus. We are now moving to a place where everyone must be happy with what we present to the board," Rudolph said. "It's starting to become a dangerous place for us that, again, we are now losing time that we could have been doing something with."

Although leaving Bubb and Huff boundaries open for changes seems like a setback, committee member and former board member Bill Lambert said it was the right decision not to separate boundary decisions by individual schools. Doing so forces individual committee members to come to the defense of specific neighborhood interests, which can derail the boundary-drawing process.

"I think people were objecting to that because we need to always think of the district as a whole," Lambert said.

Another concern that is likely to come up at the next committee meeting on March 11, is what number of students each school should be zoned for in order to avoid under-enrollment at Theuerkauf, Monta Loma, Castro and Landels. Although the target is 450 students, three of the four scenarios still being considered would leave Theuerkauf with fewer than 300 students enrolled at the school for the 2019-20 school year. Theuerkauf's attendance boundary, as it exists today, has more than 480 district students, but opt out of attending in order to go to the district's two choice school programs, Mistral Elementary's dual language immersion program and Stevenson Elementary's parent participation (PACT) program.

Data from the district shows that Theuerkauf's enrollment has already been on a downward trend, dropping from 471 students in the 2013-14 school year to 343 students for the current school year.

Lambert said further balancing enrollment across the seven neighborhood elementary schools will be an important step going forward. Teachers have made clear they want three classrooms at each grade level with between 20 and 25 kids per class, and parents want assurances that the school's low enrollment won't cause the school to be closed down.

"When a school gets to small, parents rightly question the viability of the school," he said.

One tool the district could use to make sure enrollment is stable is to change the intradistrict transfer policy, more tightly controlling the number of parents who can opt out of a neighborhood school and send their child to another school within the district. The plan is to finalize boundaries before considering new transfer policies.