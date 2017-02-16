News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 16, 2017, 1:41 pm

Tensions flare over water district's homeless housing idea

Waverly Park residents say they're left with more questions than answers after raucous community meeting

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Residents gave the Santa Clara Valley Water District a fiery and frustrated response Wednesday night to a proposal that would allow homeless residents to occupy homes in the Waverly Park neighborhood, making for a raucous meeting with shouting, testy exchanges, and eventually, a police presence.

Starting last year, the water district launched multiple efforts to address homelessness in Santa Clara County, citing both an obligation to help the county's most vulnerable residents and a need to keep waterways clean and clear of encampments. The most controversial of the proposals calls for the water agency to use 19 district-owned residential properties along Stevens Creek to house the homeless.

The district bought the properties between 1974 and 1989 and has since rented them out through a property management agency at a time when creek erosion was a serious problem. The district determined that buying and maintaining the properties would be an environmentally sound and cheaper alternative to a major construction project to install a concrete-lined channel and high retaining walls.

Under the new proposal, the water district would refer any home that becomes vacant to the Santa Clara County Office of Supportive Housing, which would determine whether the dwelling would be appropriate for housing the homeless.

Many neighboring residents, some living in the district-owned houses themselves, used the meeting as an opportunity to voice an avalanche of opposition to the plan. Chief among the concerns was that the single-family homes in a low-density neighborhood are uniquely unqualified, since the neighborhood is far from public transportation, grocery stores and homeless services.

More than 100 people packed the Feb. 15 meeting, held in the multipurpose room at Huff Elementary, demanding information about a proposal for which they had few details. There was no clarity, they argued, on whether the occupants would be homeless families or a handful of unrelated homeless men, and there was no explanation of what kind of vetting process would be used to determine who was a right fit for the neighborhood. Details were scant on what kind of services would be available for those dealing with mental health and substance abuse problems.

Jonathan Pharazyn, a Waverly Park resident and former teacher, said the families currently living in the district-owned homes are charged at below-market rates, and wondered how beneficial it would be to take an affordable rental property off the market essentially taking away one solution to the housing shortage in favor of helping the homeless.

Other residents laid into the water district staff for failing to properly explain was being proposed, leaving many in the dark about the very plan they were supposed to be giving feedback on at the meeting.

Water district representatives argued that homeless housing in Waverly Park was part of a larger mission to get homeless encampments out of the county's waterways, but several residents said there appeared to be a mismatch between the water district's goals and what was actually being suggested. The county's selection of homeless residents suitable for the properties doesn't pluck homeless people directly out of the creeks, and instead comes from a more broad selection process by Santa Clara County.

Comments

Posted by Ron
a resident of Waverly Park
6 hours ago

Yes, the meeting was a complete mess. If you have a vague proposal, give few details, offer plans that don't seem very thought out, and ask for feedback, this is what you get. Facilitator's job was to minimize the shouting and try to maneuver the only table with a couple of supporters to have the last word (which did not work because even THAT table was majority against). People were upset at not getting a proper proposal, and facilitator kept repeating the same details, which were very vague and not a proper proposal, so it went in circles.

In the end the water district rep claimed they would make a vote and did not need city approval. They also said that if the city did not like it they could pass an ordinance to stop it. City Councilman there however said the city had already given their misgivings to the district, and had no idea what sort of ordinance could possibly block the district, so that claim did not seem in line.

I guess we wait for the other shoe to drop (district vote).

Posted by Richard
a resident of Waverly Park
6 hours ago

The meeting could have been a great opportunity for the Water District to help the community understand their plan, solicit feedback and layout a timeline. Unfortunately the meeting was extremely poorly run and the Water District was woefully unprepared. I hope the Water District learned from this failed attempt and that the next community meeting will be much more productive for everyone.

Posted by confused
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

someone please help me understand how this is anything other than "not in my backyard".

Posted by the_punnisher
a resident of North Whisman
5 hours ago
Since this was a COUNTY meeting, why were the cities NOT notified and to put the meeting on city websites and the meeting was not posted on The Voice and PAO?
Or are they trying to shove the newer policy through without proper feedback? This meeting reeks of the latter conclusion. Next time such a meeting is made, have every resident be informed about what you are doing and give them the right to oppose such a plan. Remind them who is the boss: WE,THE PEOPLE!

Posted by Kate the Contrarian
a resident of Waverly Park
4 hours ago

Too bad there weren't some advocates for a reasoned discussion. I certainly understand the NIMBY contingent. But we have a real problem. Seems to me that with proper vetting (where have we read that one before?), using these homes as they become vacant is not such a bad idea.

My church supports San Jose Family Supportive Housing. They take only homeless families (could be single parent, male or female); They're housed for 90 days, during which time they have to be actively working toward getting a job, training for a job, saving money for 1st and deposit, and doing all the things that prepare them to get back into housing. FSH provides all sorts of support and help to make this transition a reality.
There is a transitional apartment building, donated (maybe built) by the Sobrato family, that also helps move them into more permanent housing. It seems to me that these folks would be ideal in those houses.

Those of us who have done well in Silicon Valley have a moral obligation to explore reasonable solutions. Properly implemented, I think this is one avenue to help solve the homeless problem.

Posted by Kate
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago

Why not take the money that they raise from the rents from these homes and put it towards housing many more than they could by putting in these 2 million plus dollar homes?
There is a group of people that can pay for renting a home, but can not afford to purchase a house. These people could end up homeless if they didn't have homes like this available.
I personally would like to see the water district lower my water bill or investing in research and development for water resources.

Posted by Bob G
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago

I did not attend the meeting as I had a prior commitment. Having said that, I saw this as an opportunity for the "Christians" in our community to take a stand for the poor, unfortunate, and oppressed. Apparently, the Water District presented a weak case and turmoil ensued. Their bad! Still, we're not talking about a wholesale influx of addicts! These same attendees will criticize "Delusional Donald" for his hatred of Islamic immigrants while attacking those among us who may have been victimized by circumstances beyond their control. I side, not with the Water District, but with the victims of today's politics/economics.

