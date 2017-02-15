News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 15, 2017, 10:18 am

Weather service: First in series of rain storms starts tonight

Rain is forecast for the next six or seven days in the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas, bringing with it the chance of flooding and mudslides, National Weather Service officials said today.

Widespread rain is expected to start in the North Bay tonight and slide over the central Bay Area for the Thursday morning commute. Thursday's system will move quickly through the region ahead of widespread rain on Friday.

Weaker storms are expected to impact the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas into early next week, weather service officials said.

The next couple of days of rain are not expected to cause flooding of the region's rivers.

"No, (we) don't expect any problems until next week," National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Anderson said.

Rain totals forecast through Friday include less than an inch of rain in a number of cities including San Francisco, Concord, Santa Cruz and Monterey.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible on Thursday, but weather service officials have not issued a wind advisory.

The storms could make beaches dangerous and bring higher seas, according to the weather service.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by vkmo
a resident of Cuesta Park
6 hours ago

I am going to buy a boat to get around, because the streets will be flooded.

Email Town Square Moderator      


