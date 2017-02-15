City settles with contractor

The Mountain View City Council on Tuesday agreed to accept a $194,000 settlement from a contractor for errors stemming from 2014 work at the Shoreline Athletic Fields.

The city finished the Shoreline Athletic Fields project in 2015, after spending about $15 million and about 11 years planning for the recreational area. Those costs had risen due to mistakes made by the Pasedena-based Tetra Tech BAS, a contractor hired to design an underground gas system to vent methane from the landfill site. Among the errors, the firm's work on the gas system failed to include grading changes made by city Public Works staff, which ended up causing additional work and delays.

Based on the faulty design, the city's main contractor working on the project, Tracy-based GoodLand Landscape Construction, complained to Mountain View they had to spend more than 30 extra days on the project. In 2015, GoodLand filed a claim against the city seeking to recoup about $357,000. The city and GoodLand later agreed last month to settle the claim for just under $194,000.

In a closed session meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the City Council voted 6-0, with Councilman Chris Clark abstaining, to accept an offer of a $194,000 settlement from Tetra Tech for the delays and costs stemming from the error.