Palo Alto man arrested after attack at MV auto parts store

A Palo Alto man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a dust-up at an O'Reilly Auto Parts in Mountain View, where he allegedly yelled at employees, attacked another customer with a carburetor cover and hit a car when he left, police said.

Witnesses told police that the man, later identified as David Oakley, had come into the store on the 2600 block of California Street at about 2:50 p.m. and was upset that he had been given the wrong car part, according to Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. Oakley allegedly struck another customer with a carburetor cover and attempted to punch an employee before leaving the store, Nelson said.

Oakley got into his vehicle to leave the parking lot, and reportedly struck a car on the way out, Nelson said.

Police tracked down Oakley at his home in Palo Alto at around 4 p.m. A witness said he spotted about a half-dozen squad cars on Roble Ridge Road. Nelson said the number of officers sent was out of an abundance of caution, given Oakley's aggressive actions in the auto parts store.

"It was just a matter of public safety in response to his aggression," Nelson said. "They asked him to come out and he came out after a few minutes."

Oakley was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run, and resisting arrest. During the arrest, Oakley allegedly kicked an officer and tried to kick out the window of the patrol car. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail without bail.

The customer who was hit with the carburetor cover suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.