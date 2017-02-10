Sunday: Jewish group holds rally to welcome refugees

On Sunday, members of the local Jewish community are holding a rally in Mountain View to protest against recent U.S. actions to block refugees. Dubbed the National Day of Jewish Action for Refugees, similar events are being held in cities across the country encouraging welcome for those fleeing persecution.

"As a people, we know viscerally what it means when doors were shut when we needed safety," said Rabbi Shelly Lewis of Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto. "Now, when we have the opportunity to make certain that our tragic memories are not visited upon others, we have a special obligation to stand tall."

On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed a surprise executive order temporarily barring refugees, migrants and foreign nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. A federal district judge last week blocked key parts of the travel ban, a decision that was unanimously upheld on Thursday by a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

The local National Day of Jewish Action rally is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Mountain View Civic Center Plaza at 500 Castro St. All are welcome to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring photos of immigrant ancestors and family members, according to representatives of Los Altos-based Congregation Beth Am.

More information about the event can be found at the day of action website