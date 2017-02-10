News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 10, 2017, 1:35 pm

Sunday: Jewish group holds rally to welcome refugees

Plight of those fleeing persecution holds special meaning for Jewish people, rabbi says

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

On Sunday, members of the local Jewish community are holding a rally in Mountain View to protest against recent U.S. actions to block refugees. Dubbed the National Day of Jewish Action for Refugees, similar events are being held in cities across the country encouraging welcome for those fleeing persecution.

"As a people, we know viscerally what it means when doors were shut when we needed safety," said Rabbi Shelly Lewis of Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto. "Now, when we have the opportunity to make certain that our tragic memories are not visited upon others, we have a special obligation to stand tall."

On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed a surprise executive order temporarily barring refugees, migrants and foreign nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. A federal district judge last week blocked key parts of the travel ban, a decision that was unanimously upheld on Thursday by a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

The local National Day of Jewish Action rally is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Mountain View Civic Center Plaza at 500 Castro St. All are welcome to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring photos of immigrant ancestors and family members, according to representatives of Los Altos-based Congregation Beth Am.

More information about the event can be found at the day of action website

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by In the name of accuracy
a resident of Sylvan Park
6 hours ago

"... a decision that was unanimously upheld on Thursday by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco."

It was a three member panel, not the entire Ninth Circuit.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by In the name of history
a resident of Shoreline West
6 hours ago

[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by George
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Lighter
a resident of Rengstorff Park
39 minutes ago
Lighter is a registered user.

Somehow my comment was deleted by moderator [Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language].

Let me repeat myself - this Jewish group reminds me of a group of chicken rallying to to let wolves get into their cage.





Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Hope
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 minutes ago
Hope is a registered user.

Why do some trump supporters insist that all Muslims are bad? How come you did not complain about all deaths in this country by gun violence? 4,000 American women did each year due to domestic violence. One right winged Christian nut killed 6 in Quebec, why is nobody talking about that? Why don't anyone of you right-wing folks complain about the labor secretary nominee who said that40% of workers in his restaurants were
undocumented workers?
I can ALMOST guarantee no trump supporter will answer. They are being lied to and cannot face it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

Who Likes to Zin?
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 4,683 views

Saratoga chef to open Los Altos restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,642 views

Valentine’s Day Expectations
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 739 views

View all local blogs
 