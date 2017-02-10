News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 10, 2017, 10:44 am

Court dates set for Measure V hearing

Landlord group is suing city to block new rent control measure

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

As expected, the California Apartment Association last week filed papers seeking a preliminary injunction against Measure V. If approved by a judge, the action would essentially continue a temporary restraining order that has blocked the rent-control measure from being enacted since December.

In their new arguments, attorneys for the landlord group restated their position that the rent-control measure would be a violation state and federal law. Urging the judge to block the measure, they cited "irreparable harm" that could be inflicted if rent control were implemented in Mountain View only to be rescinded later by a court judgment.

"There simply is no way to recover any rent losses suffered as a result of not being able to increase rents while this case is litigated," wrote attorney Karen McCay in her injunction request to the court. "(The) CAA has shown it is likely to prevail on its challenges to the validity of both Measure V and the urgency ordinance."

Superior Court Judge William Elfving is scheduled to hear arguments for the preliminary injunction on March 14.

The landlord group will be squaring off against a growing team of lawyers. Last month, the City Council unanimously voted to direct city attorneys and outside counsel to defend the measure. In addition, five separate requests to intervene have been filed by groups seeking to have Stanford Law professor Juliet Brodie, who co-authored the measure, on the case. Three are affiliated with the Mountain View Tenants Coalition, which put forward the rent control measure, and two are other individuals. Local attorney Gary Wesley had also sought to intervene in the case, but he withdrew his request earlier this week.

The court is tentatively scheduled to review the requests on March 9.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

I need to ask the CAA a question, how long was Nemat Maleksalehi a member of the CAA?

I just read the article called "Bad Landlord has Criminal Record" in the daily post today.

In the article he was convicted or plead guilty of:

2001 Fraud against HUD of $1.4 Million. Where he claimed subsidies for non-existent tenants or empty properties.

2000 Welfare fraud for arranging his mistress and her mother welfare benefit during 1990-1996.

Section 8 fraud by receiving vouchers when the tenant moved out of his property and did not notify the agency of change of address.

He was in the news because he plead guilty to shooting shooting at his tenants vehicles he wanted to move out because they were receiving section 8 subsidies and he wanted to rent the apartments to new tenants at a much higher rent rate.

And it is the landlords that criticize those receiving welfare or section 8 vouchers for causing the property owners problems? I cannot believe that they love to state this when if the public looks at their history, they themselves may be guilty of criminal acts involving welfare and subsidies.

If the CAA wants to be considered a legitimate trade-organization, it must take responsibility for the potential criminals that they advocate for publicly. My simple question is, will they provide a list of members so that the public can see if their members are criminals themselves.

That would seem to be a reasonable request, if they make any argument against it, this would be a very good indicator that either they are protecting criminal activity, or worse, they could be accomplices after the fact regarding any criminal acts perpetrated by their members.

Until then, why is any politician taking any advice or donations from what could be a criminal organization?

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Ekim Esor
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

Well, I know many tenants - criminals, drug dealers.
Tenants Toegether and supporters of Measure V including The Business Man must be criminals too by the same logic.
This argument is ridiculous The Business Man.
I think you are disgrace the school that gave you 2 MBAs.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Gary Wesley
a resident of Sylvan Park
3 hours ago
Gary Wesley is a registered user.

To clarify, I did not seek to intervene. I had reserved a hearing date for a motion to intervene just in case the proponents of the measure sat back and counted on the City to defend the measure. But proponents stepped up and I am not needed in the case.

Email Town Square Moderator      


