Lopsided funding for school board races

The most recent campaign finance reports show that most candidates for local school boards in the November election were done raising and spending money by mid-October, with the exception of one candidate.

Los Altos School District board candidate Tanya Rashcke outspent her opponent, Bryan Johnson, by about two-to-one, with a hefty increase in campaign funds rolling in during the final weeks of the campaign season. She received $5,065 between Oct. 23 and the end of the year, bringing her to a 2016 total of $14,182.

The last stretch of campaign contributions came from a mix of residents in Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, a majority of whom are Bullis Charter School parents. Large donations include Mountain View resident and Bullis parent Christine DiBona ($1,000) and former Bullis Booster Club board chair Sang Yoo ($500).

Several big contributions added to a cumulative amount ending in $99, indicating that they had contributed just below the reporting level in a prior period and then exceeded that threshold in the final days of the election season. These contributions include $999 from Millie Gong, $899 from Jill Jene, and $599 from Grace Yang, all of whom are parents of Bullis students. Bullis parent Suzi Berry also contributed $250 to the campaign, adding up to $349 in contributions for the year.

Johnson reported that he received no contributions from Oct. 23 through the end of the year, and spent a little over $900 in campaign ads. Earlier in the election, he received large contributions from current and former board members and district organizations, and totaled $5,945 for 2016. He won the election by a small margin (51.84 percent) in November, and was sworn in last year.

During the same period, there was virtually no action for the Mountain View Whisman School District. School board Peter Darrah and school board member Laura Blakely had no contributions or expenditures to report, and spending was kept to a minimum for the remaining candidates. Board member Jose Gutierrez contributed $210 to his own campaign and spent $300 on fliers, and board member Tamara Wilon gave $200 to her campaign and spent $270 on campaign fliers. Gutierrez, Blakely and Wilson were the winners and were also sworn in at a December board meeting.