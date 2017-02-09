Judge dismisses ex-cop's lawsuit against city

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge this week shot down a former police officer's suit alleging the Mountain View Police Department discriminated against him due to his military service.

In her ruling, Judge Maureen Folan found that Nicolas Emmerling, who was fired in 2014, did not provide enough evidence to show that he was treated unfairly by police officials.

The case, originally filed two years ago, led to several officers and commanding supervisors testifying in court about the department's internal policies and culture. Emmerling's attorneys argued that the department operated a tacit quota system for arrests and citations.

In a press release distributed by the city of Mountain View on Thursday, Police Chief Max Bosel denied those allegations.

“I want to be clear: the city does not have quotas,” he said. “When (officers) are not responding to calls, they are expected to stay proactive, keeping an eye out for criminal activity and, above all, keeping our community safe.”

Attorneys for the city had recently requested that Folan issue a summary judgment to dismiss the case without a jury trial due to a lack of evidence. Folan agreed with that course of action. Last week, she handed down a tentative ruling, indicating she planned to dismiss all of the allegations being made by Emmerling's legal team. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, she certified that judgment as her final decision.